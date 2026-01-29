Strong Q3 earnings boost Apar Industries stock by 6% on bourses

Apar Industries Share Price Today: Shares of Apar Industries were in demand on the bourses after the company reported a jump of 19.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its Shares of Apar Industries were in demand on the bourses after the company reported a jump of 19.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in its net profit in the third quarter of 2025-26 (Q3FY26). Following the announcement, the company’s share price climbed 5.91 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹7,850 per share on the BSE on Thursday, January 29.

Though Apar Industries shares have partially pared their gains, they continue to see solid demand from investors. At 02:13 PM on Thursday, Apar Industries shares were trading with gains of 4.92 per cent at ₹7,776.20 per share on the BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was quoted at 82,555, up 211 points, or 0.26 per cent.

So far during today’s trade, a combined total of 0.21 million equity shares of Apar Industries, estimated to be valued at ₹140 crore, have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE today. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹ crore on the BSE as of January 29.

Apar Industries shares have a 52-week range of ₹9,900–₹4,270 per share.

Apar Industries Q3FY26 results highlights

Apar Industries has informed the exchanges that during Q3FY26, the company witnessed a 19.4 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit to ₹209 crore, compared with ₹175 crore reported during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Apar Industries’ revenue from operations increased 16.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,480 crore during the quarter under review, from ₹4,716 crore reported in Q3FY25. The company’s earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹483 crore, reflecting a 20.4 per cent year-on-year increase from ₹401 crore in Q3FY25.

The Ebitda margin during Q3FY26 stood at 8.8 per cent, compared with 8.5 per cent in Q3FY25.

The company’s total expenses during Q3FY26 also rose 14.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹5,182 crore from ₹4,512 crore reported in Q3FY25.