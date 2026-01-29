Thursday, January 29, 2026 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / 21% of surveyed banks, institutions implementing/developing AI: Eco Survey

21% of surveyed banks, institutions implementing/developing AI: Eco Survey

There is a convergence in priorities among central banks as they adopt AI, which includes using AI to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and manage risks effectively, survey said

AI, Artificial Intelligence

AI, Artificial intelligence(Photo: Reuetrs)

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 29 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

21 per cent of banks and financial institutions surveyed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in the country are implementing or developing solutions based on artificial intelligence (AI), said the Economic Survey 2025-26.
 
Based on detailed surveys, the Economic Survey said, the RBI found that AI adoption in Indian finance is still in its early stages with adoption concentrated among larger banks, while smaller urban cooperative banks. 
 
Many non-bank finance companies (NBFCs), it said, face resource constraints, including inadequate data infrastructure, limited skilled talent, and insufficient IT budgets.  
 
 
“Additionally, even among early adopters, the use of AI applications remains basic, often focusing on improving process efficiency, customer interactions (such as simple chatbots), lead generation, and internal decision support, rather than engaging in complex autonomous decision-making,” the Economic Survey said.

Also Read

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Economic Survey pegs India's real GDP growth at 6.8-7.2 per cent in FY27

Persistent Systems CEO and MD Sandeep Kalra said the firm would tweak its acquisition strategy to fulfil its goals in Europe

Persistent Systems eyes expansion in Europe, to cut reliance on US market

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI to keep interest rates steady at 5.25% through 2026: Reuters poll

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 1, 2025. (Sansad TV via PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Economic Survey in LS today

US Federal Reserve, Fed

Fed leaves rates unchanged, signals cautious outlook as US economy improves

 
Guiding principles
 
The RBI's framework, the survey said, recognises the importance of trust in mitigating systemic risks and preserving consumer confidence. For this, it has identified seven core guiding principles, the ‘Seven Sutras’, to ensure effective AI development, deployment, and governance within the financial sector. 
 
These include Trust; People First; Innovation over restraint; Fairness and equity; Accountability; Understandable by design; and Safety, resilience and sustainability. 
 
The World Economic Forum’s white paper on AI in Financial Services (January 2025), meanwhile, projects that investments across banking, insurance, capital markets and payments business will reach $97 billion by 2027, with AI making substantial contributions to revenue growth in the forthcoming years through enhanced operational efficiency, accuracy and a higher degree of personalisation at scale.
 
Global view
 
At the global level, there is a convergence in priorities among central banks as they adopt AI, which includes using AI to enhance decision-making, improve operational efficiency, and manage risks effectively, the Economic Survey said.
 
The European Central Bank (ECB), for instance, utilises AI to enhance statistics for monetary policy, supplement data with sources such as text and images using large language models, and for nowcasting and forecasting inflation, the survey said. It also developed early warning models to identify financial risks.
 
The Federal Reserve’s Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), the Economic Survey said, has adopted AI for tasks such as writing, coding and research to enhance the analytical capabilities and gain insights into the broader implications of AI.
 
“The Bank of Canada has primarily adopted AI to forecast inflation, economic activity, and the demand for banknotes. It also tracks the sentiments in key sectors of the economy using sentiment analysis. The Bank of England has forecasted service inflation using a machine learning model, as well as to predict financial crises and bank distress,” the survey added.

More From This Section

This decade-old Sebi guideline is holding up much-awaited SBI Cards IPO

SBI Cards Q3: Spends hold up as credit costs ease; analysts' views divided

Stock Market LIVE, January 29, 2026

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty volatile in trade; SMIDs in red; metal, oil & gas extend gains

eClerx Services share price, q3 results

eClerx Services jumps 9% on posting Q3 results, board approves bonus issue

ABB India share price in focus

ABB India shares spike 10% after global parent reports Q4 earnings

Hindalco

Hindalco Ind gains 3% on ₹21,000-cr smelter expansion in Odisha; details

Topics : Economic Survey Artificial intelligence Reserve Bank of India RBI Policy Artificial Intelligence in BFSI sector AI Models global central banks Asian central banks US Federal Reserve

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:07 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ3 Results TodayUnion Budget 2026 DateStocks To Buy TodayUGC New Rule Protests ExplainedEconomic Survey 2026Bajaj Auto Q3 PreviewAjit Pawar Death in Plane CrashPersonal Finance