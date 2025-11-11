Vodafone Idea share price soars 6% on Q2 results; key highlights inside

Shares of telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) were ruling higher on the bourses on Tuesday, November 11, after the company announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26). The company's stock climbed 6.31 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹10.10 per share on the NSE after the company reported that its consolidated net loss during Q2FY26 narrowed to ₹5,584 crore from ₹7,176 crore in the same period last year (Q2FY25).
The company's revenue grew 2.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹11,194.7 crore in Q2FY26 from ₹10,932 crore in Q2FY25, the company said in an exchange filing. Vodafone Idea's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) during the quarter under review rose to ₹4,685 crore from ₹4,550 crore. Finance costs dropped to ₹4,784 crore from ₹6,613.6 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.
Amidst this, Vodafone Idea shares continue to see investor appetite. At 09:50 AM on Tuesday, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹10.01 per share, up 5.47 per cent over the previous close of ₹9.50 per share on the NSE. During today's trade, a combined total of 474.63 million shares worth ₹465 crore have exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE.
Management commentary
Commenting on Vodafone Idea's financial results, Abhijit Kishore, chief executive officer (CEO), said, “We are focused on increasing our 4G coverage to 90 per cent of the population and expanding our 5G footprint in geographies with growing 5G handset adoption. We remain engaged with lenders to secure debt financing to support our broader capex plans of ₹500–550 billion. As we move forward, our investment journey to deliver superior customer experience continues.”
Acquisition update
The company has further announced that its board has approved, inter alia, to invest in/subscribe to 26 per cent of the equity capital of a special purpose vehicle to be incorporated for the purpose of owning and operating a Captive Power Plant in terms of the regulatory requirement for captive power consumption under electricity laws.
Vodafone Idea AGR update
Vodafone Idea, in its filing, has said that it is in discussion with the DoT for next steps on the AGR issue after the Supreme Court's judgment.
"We welcome the Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgments dated October 27, 2025, and November 3, 2025, whereby the Union of India is permitted to reconsider and take an appropriate decision with reference to the additional AGR demand raised for the period up to the Financial Year 2016-2017 and comprehensively reassessing and reconciling all AGR dues, including interest and penalty, up to the said Financial Year. We are in discussion with the DoT for next steps on this matter," said the company.
Motilal Oswal on Vodafone Idea
Brokerage firm Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFS), in a flash note, has assigned a Neutral rating on Vodafone Idea stock. The brokerage said that the results were slightly ahead, driven by better enterprise revenue.