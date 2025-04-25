Friday, April 25, 2025 | 03:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Wait is over! Ather Energy, 4 other IPOs to energise investors next week

Wait is over! Ather Energy, 4 other IPOs to energise investors next week

Here are the complete details of IPO activities scheduled for next week, from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025

ipo market listing share market

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 25 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IPO Calendar: The primary investors are set to remain engaged next week as Initial public offering (IPO) activities gains momenutm after a brief hiatus. In the mainline segment, Ather Energy IPO is scheduled to open for public subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, marking the end of the ongoing lull that has persisted for nearly two months. Activity in the Small and medium enterprises (SME) segment is also expected to pick up, with three new public offerings set to open, and one scheduled to make its debut on D-Street. 
Here are the complete details of IPO activities scheduled for next week, from Monday, April 28, 2025, to Friday, May 2, 2025:
 

Mainboard IPO next week

Ather Energy IPO: The public offering of Ather Energy is scheduled to open for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, and close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025. At the upper end of the IPO price band, the company seeks to raise ₹ 2,980.76 crore from the public issue. 
 
Saraswati Saree Depot is offering a fresh issue of 81.8 million shares and an offer for sale of 11.1 million shares of the company, with a face value of ₹1 apiece. The IPO will be available with a price band of ₹304-321 and a lot size of 46 shares. Accordingly, investors can bid for a minimum of 46 shares and in multiples thereof. A retail investor would require a minimum of ₹14,766 to bid for one lot, and ₹1,91,958 to bid for a maximum of 13 lots or 598 shares.

Also Read

wall street, markets

Trade set-up, April 25: Nifty strategy amid RIL, Maruti Q4, Pahalgam news

PremiumCJ George, Geojit Financial Services

Revenue hit looms for all brokerages, says CJ George, CMD, Geojit Financial

IPO, Initial public offerings

Aegis Vopak Terminals, Seshaasai Tech get Sebi's go ahead to float IPOs

ipo market listing share market

Swastika Infra files papers with Sebi to raise Rs 200 cr through IPO

IPO, initial public offering

Sai Infinium files draft papers with Sebi to raise funds through IPO

 
The company's shares are likely to be allotted on Friday, May 2, 2025, while they will reflect in the demat account on Monday, May 5, 2025. Ather Energy shares are scheduled to list on BSE and NSE on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. 

SME IPOs next week:

From the SME segment, Tankup Engineers, whose IPO closes for subscription today, will make its debut on the NSE SME next week. The basis of allotment of the company's shares is to be finalised tentatively on Monday, April 28, 2025.
 
Tankup Engineers' shares are scheduled to list on the NSE SME tentatively on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
 
Besides this, the segment is also set to witness the launch of three new offerings from Iware Supplychain Services, Kenrik Industries, and Arunaya Organics. Among them, Iware Supplychain Services IPO will open for subscription on Monday, April 28, 2025, and close on Wednesday, April 30, 2025.
 
Meanwhile, Kenrik Industries IPO, and Arunaya Organics IPO will open for subscription on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and close on Friday, May 2, 2025.
 

More From This Section

Stock broker, broker, trader, market, markets, stock markets, stock, market crash, market fall, loss

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex slips 550 pts to 79,250 as India-Pak tensions spike; financials, auto drag

SRL Diagnostics, Agilus Diagnostics, Anand K, marketing spend, pharma

This smallcap stock zooms 32% in 1 week, nears 52-week high. Do you own?

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

RIL shares in red ahead of Q4 results today; here are key expectations

indigo airlines, indigo

IndiGo skids 6% on profit booking after Pakistan shuts airspace

Fancy dividends

HCL Tech, ABB India, 6 others to go ex-dividend next week; do you own any?

Topics : IPO Calendar IPOs SME IPOs funds through IPOs initial public offerings IPOs IPO listing time IPO allotment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 25 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayHindustan Unilever Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon