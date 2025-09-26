Friday, September 26, 2025 | 11:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Supreme Petrochem shares rise 4% on commissioning two ABS compounding lines

Supreme Petrochem shares rise 4% on commissioning two ABS compounding lines

The buying on the counter came after the company's two new lines of ABS compounding were commissioned for production. The installed capacity of the facility is 20,000 TPA

market, stock trading, trading

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Supreme Petrochem shares rose 4 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹888 per share. At 10:39 AM, Supreme Petrochem’s share price was trading 2.93  per cent higher at ₹878.15 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 80,834.94.
 
The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹16,560.8 crore. The stock’s 52-week high was ₹905.85 per share, while its 52-week low was ₹518.05.

Why were Supreme Petrochem shares surging?

The buying on the counter came after the company’s two new lines of ABS compounding were commissioned for production. The installed capacity of the facility is 20,000 TPA and is located at Amdoshi facility.
 
 
“We are pleased to inform that the company's two new lines of ABS compounding, having an installed capacity of 20,000 TPA at our Amdoshi facility, are commissioned and the plant has commenced production today i.e, September 25,2025,” the filing read.
 
That apart, in the September quarter (Q1FY26), the company posted a net profit of ₹80.9 crore, down 33.6 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹121.9 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). The revenue dropped 11.9 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,386.5 crore in the June quarter of FY26, from ₹1,573.4 crore in the June quarter of FY25.

Also Read

stock market trading

Supreme Petrochem slips over 2% on weak Q1 results; profit tanks 34% YoY

Tejasvi Surya

SC junks Karnataka govt's plea against quashing of case on Tejasvi Surya

Shiv Sena (UBT)

Supreme Court to hear Shiv Sena (UBT) plea over party symbol on July 14

share market, trading

Supreme Petrochem shares climb 5% on Q4FY25 results, dividend news; details

Pulse Elevate wireless speakers

Pulse Elevate: Sony's inaugural gaming-focused wireless speakers unveiled

 
At the operating level, Ebitda tanked 29.1 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹114.7 crore in Q1FY26, from ₹161.8 crore in Q1FY25.
 
Ebitda margin squeezed 190 basis points (bps) annually to 8.3 per cent in the June quarter of FY26, as against 10.2 per cent in the June quarter of FY25.
 
Supreme Petrochem is an Indian petrochemical company specialising in the styrenics segment, with a strong focus on polystyrene and related products. A flagship entity of the Rajan Raheja Group, SPL has established itself as the market leader in polystyrene in India, commanding over 50 per cent market share in the domestic segment. The company plays a vital role in supporting downstream plastic processing industries by supplying high-quality raw materials used in a wide range of applications. 
 
Its product portfolio includes General Purpose Polystyrene (GPPS) and High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS), which are widely used in injection molding, extrusion, thermoforming, and blow molding applications. These materials find end-use across industries such as consumer goods, electronics, packaging, and automotive components. In addition, the company manufactures Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) in multiple variants, including high-expansion, fast cycle, and flame-retardant grades, catering to insulation, protective packaging, and construction sectors.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 380 pts; Nifty near 24,800; Pharma shares tank on Trump's 100% tariff

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Explained: Accenture Q4 beats estimates, but Indian IT outlook stays tepid

RITES new logo

Rites shares gain 7% on $18-mn order from South Africa's Talis Logistics

Harini Dedhia

Too big to dance: Here's why blue chips structurally deliver lower returns

Banks

ICICI, Axis, SBI: Nomura prefers large banks over small amid tariff jitters

Topics : Supreme Petrochem Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon