Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Tata Steel share price rises 5% on Q4 business update, pares gains later

Tata Steel share price rises 5% on Q4 business update, pares gains later

Tata Steel share price: Tata Steel said its India production volume in Q4FY25 stood at 5.51 million tonnes, up marginally from 5.40 million tonnes at the end of Q4FY24

Tata Steel, Tata

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Steel shares jumped 5.1 per cent intraday, on the BSE, in today's stock market trading session, after the company shared its quarterly business update for the March 2025 quarter.
 
In a stock exchange filing, Tata Steel said its India production volume in Q4FY25 stood at 5.51 million tonnes, up marginally from 5.40 million tonnes at the end of Q4FY24. On a sequential basis, however, the domestic production volume fell from 5.69 million tonnes seen in Q3FY25.
 
Similarly, its production volume from the Netherlands plant increased to 1.63 MT year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from 1.48 MT, but fell from 1.76 MT quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q). Production from the UK plant was nil on the back of the closure of its two blast furnaces at the Port Talbot steelworks in South Wales.
 
 
Production volume from the Thailand plant, meanwhile, was flat at 0.31 MT Y-o-Y, and up from 0.26 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
"For the whole financial year, Tata Steel India crude steel production increased by 5 per cent Y-o-Y to around 21.8 million tonne, upon commissioning of India's largest blast furnace at Kalinganagar and higher steel production at Neelachal Ispat Nigam Limited. In Q4FY25, crude steel production was 5.51 million tonne and lower on Q-o-Q basis due to the relining underway at 'G' blast furnace in Jamshedpur," the Tata Group company said in its stock exchange filing.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Arkade Developers up 5% on bagging cluster redevelopment rights in Borivali

markets

NACL zooms over 100% in 1 month as Coromandel set to acquire majority stake

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

P N Gadgil Jewellers shares rose 4% after posting Q4 business update

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra stock rallies 5% as Q4 gross loans rise 18% YoY

Shriram Finance

Shriram Finance shares rally 5%, outperform market on stable outlook

 
On the delivery volume front, Tata Steel India volumes were 5.6 MT in Q4FY25 as against 5.42 MT in Q4FY24. It was 5.29 MT in Q3FY25.
 
Delivery volumes from the Netherlands plant rose to 1.72 MT in the March quarter, from 1.43 MT Y-o-Y and 1.53 MT Q-o-Q. Tata Steel UK plant, meanwhile, saw delivery volumes of 0.64 MT in the recently concluded quarter, down from 0.69 MT Y-o-Y but up from 0.57 MT Q-o-Q.
 
Tata Steel India deliveries, the company said, increased inline with production and surpassed the previous best recorded in FY24.
 
"Domestic deliveries rose 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y to 19.7 million tonne in FY25, leveraging India steel demand growth. During the quarter, India deliveries rose 6 per cent Q-o-Q to 5.6 million tonne and were the 'best ever' volumes aided by higher growth in domestic deliveries of around 9 per cent Q-o-Q," it said.
 
Segment wise, Automotive & Special Products (A&SP) vertical deliveries were broadly similar Y-o-Y at 3.1 million tonne. The volumes increased by 10 per cent Q-o-Q and Tata Steel became the first Indian mill to localise high strength grade hot rolled CP780 for automotive applications, it said.
 
Branded Products & Retail (BPR) vertical deliveries, on the other hand, increased by 7 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.0 million tonne, aided by performance of well-established brands. Tata Tiscon (Retail brand) achieved the 'best-ever' annual deliveries of 2.4 million tonne, while the hot rolled & cold rolled brands for SMEs (Tata Astrum & Tata Steelium) together registered the best-ever annual deliveries of ~3.8 MT. BPR had the best-ever quarterly sales in Q4FY25.
 
For the Industrial Products & Projects (IPP) vertical, Tata Steel logged deliveries at ~7.3 million tonne, broadly flat Y-o-Y, driven by value accretive segments such as Engineering and Ready-to-use solutions, which registered the best-ever annual volumes. The segment witnessed a growth of 14 per cent Q-o-Q.
 
Revenues from Tata Steel Aashiyana, an e-commerce platform for Individual Home Builders, were up 60 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,550 crore. Tata Steel attributed the growth to enhanced reach as well as strategic initiatives to enhance consumer experience.
 
That said, Tata Steel shares pared gains by mid-session and were trading 0.15 per cent higher at ₹129.8 per share. The stock hit an intraday high of ₹136.25 per share. By comparison the BSE Sensex was up 0.94 per cent at 11:45 AM. Around 1.83 million shares have changed hands on Tata Steel counter on the BSE, thus far, in the session, higher than the two-week average volume of 1.7 million shares. 
 

More From This Section

Stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Titan, Asian Paint, Infy lead Sensex 600 pts higher to 73,700; Nifty below 22,400

demat account, demat, trading account

Highest-ever 192.4 mn demat accounts opened in FY25, brokerages add 41.1 mn

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Spinaroo Commercial makes muted debut, lists at 3.6% premium on BSE SME

Nifty 50, MARKET

Will Nifty follow history and crash below the 20,000-mark? Details here

petrol, oil, OMC, ONGC, BPCL, HPCL, Indian Oil

OMCs shares in focus; BPCL, HPCL, IOCL gain up to 3%, here's why

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Tata Steel Market news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold and Silver Rate TodayKKR vs LSG Pitch ReportKKR vs LSG Playing 11Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2025Repo Rate Cut ExpectationsIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon