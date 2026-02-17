Tech and AI concerns keep Wall Street on edge, markets see volatility

Traders struggling to assess the outlook for artificial intelligence sent Wall Street to another volatile day, a session that saw big losses in stocks wane by midday. Bitcoin extended its February rout. Gold sank.

Following a slide that approached 1 per cent earlier Tuesday, the S&P 500 was little changed. The US equity benchmark bounced after briefly breaching a key technical level - its average price of the past 100 days. While a closely watched gauge of chipmakers wiped out its decline, an exchange-traded fund tracking software firms slipped 2 per cent. Financial and industrial companies rose.

The turmoil unleashed by AI reflects fears that are increasingly at odds. One is that it’s poised to disrupt entire segments of the economy so dramatically that investors are dumping the stocks of any company seen at the slightest risk of being displaced by the technology. The other is a deep skepticism that the hundreds of billions of dollars spent in AI will deliver big payoffs anytime soon.

In what’s turning out to be a great quarter for corporate earnings growth, mentions of AI disruption on management calls almost doubled compared to the previous quarter, a Bloomberg News analysis of transcripts shows. While the technology hasn’t yet noticeably reduced earnings estimates, investors aren’t waiting around and instead are selling any company perceived to be at risk.

“The market is still close to records highs, but it may not feel that way to some investors because of the sharp selloffs that seem to derail upswings almost as soon as they begin,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “If that theme persists, it could result in a bumpy road for the market, even if the overall trend is to the upside.”

Traders this week will also be on the lookout for economic data and minutes from the Federal Reserve’s January meeting for insights into the timing for rate cuts. Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee told CNBC there’s potential for more reductions this year, if inflation continues to return towards the central bank’s 2 per cent target.

About 260 shares in the S&P 500 rose, with the gauge hovering near 6,840. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.05 per cent . Bitcoin dropped to around $67,500. The dollar rose 0.2 per cent . The pound slid as data showing UK unemployment at a five-year high prompted traders to boost bets on rate cuts.

Oil slipped on signs that the US and Iran have made progress in nuclear talks. Gold sank below $4,900 an ounce, with much of Asia, the top consuming region, closed for the Lunar New Year. Silver also retreated.

“We need tech/AI/Mag 7 to stabilize, and need to see less sell first/ask questions later behavior from investors,” said Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.

Many big tech and certain AI-related stocks have taken a hit as investors continue to question the likely return on investment, noted David Morrison at Trade Nation. He noted that the S&P 500 remains stuck under 7,000, with investors appearing “wary” of adding to their exposure at current levels.

“First, the AI-blamed selloff started with the software industry, triggering renewed fears that AI companies will adversely affect their businesses,” said Sam Stovall at CFRA. “Soon after, the sector version of ‘Whac-a-Mole’ kicked in, initiating rolling corrections in such groups as transportation, wealth management, insurance, and commercial real estate in succession, causing investors to wonder, ‘Where next?’.”

Stovall cautions investors against getting caught up in the emotional instability generated by these selloffs.

“They remind us that AI will indeed offer cost savings from increased efficiencies and depth of analysis, but these should aid companies by making them nimbler and more profitable,” Stovall added. “Today, the equity markets are going through a much-needed digestion of gains.”

A record number of investors say companies are spending far too much, according to Bank of America Corp.’s latest fund manager survey. While investors participating in the survey are the most bullish they’ve been since June 2021, about 35 per cent warned that corporations are overinvesting, strategist Michael Hartnett wrote in a note. They’re also cutting their exposure to tech stocks.

A quarter of participants in the latest BofA survey saw an “AI bubble” as the top tail risk to markets, while 30 per cent said capital expenditure on AI by the big tech companies was the most likely source of a credit crisis.

“A few months ago, the market debated whether AI was real,” said Jean Boivin at BlackRock Investment Institute. “Today, it’s seen as an active threat to business models. We believe the hunt to sort the winners and losers reinforces AI’s massive buildout - and the borrowing spree by to finance it.”

Boivin says the market has been “laser-focused” on identifying companies exposed to AI disruption - and sorting out which ones it thinks will be able to evolve and adapt.

“We are still firmly in the AI buildout phase. The mega cap tech companies are spending heavily on chips, data centers and power infrastructure. This is a key reason why we still like infrastructure,” Boivin noted. “What has changed is the market’s focus: it now asks how AI adoption will translate into revenues and profits. This sorting of winners and losers means it’s prime time for active investing.”

Meantime, debt investors are worried that the biggest tech companies will keep borrowing until it hurts in the battle to develop the most powerful AI.

That fear is breathing new life into the market for credit derivatives, where banks, investors and others can protect themselves against borrowers larding on too much debt and becoming less able to pay their obligations. Credit derivatives tied to single companies didn’t exist on many high-grade Big Tech issuers a year ago, and are now some of the most actively traded US contracts in the market outside of the financial sector, according to Depository Trust & Clearing Corp.

While macro conditions have momentarily taken a back seat to AI disruption, the two are inseparable in the long term. Thus, thinking about what AI means for terminal values at a macro level is just as important to evaluating the investment outlook, according to Jason Draho at UBS Global Wealth Management.

“The debate over who will be the corporate beneficiaries and losers from AI shouldn’t obscure the potentially large macro implications,” he said. “Higher productivity, lower inflation, and labor market disruptions are all possible. While the terminal value for some companies may indeed be zero because of AI, the ‘terminal GDP’ for the entire US economy is likely to be a lot larger in a decade because of that same AI disruption than had it not occurred.”

In other words, the overall economic pie will be bigger, Draho noted.

“The critical question for asset allocation is how will that pie be divided across society, and asset classes,” he said. “Even if AI doesn’t end up being particularly disruptive for labor markets, capital (i.e., investors) are still likely to get many of the benefits. That big picture conjecture on the division of macro terminal values is important to keep in mind while wondering which sector might be impacted next.”