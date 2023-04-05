Citi launches its branch in GIFT IFSC; to offer financing solutions



The branch will offer external commercial borrowings and trade loans, addressing foreign currency funding requirements of multinationals, large local corporates and financial institutions, as well as emerging mid-corporates. “Our IFSC branch will improve client experience and turnaround times.



We are keenly following the rapid developments being introduced at this dynamic financial center and are excited for the opportunities GIFT-IFSC brings for Citi,” said Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citi India.

Citi on Wednesday launched its branch at Gujarat international Financial Tec-City — International Financial Services Center (GIFT-IFSC).This branch will offer corporate clients long- and short-term financing solutions through the IFSC branch, while providing an international financial banking experience within the India Standard Time (IST) zone.