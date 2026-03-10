Tejas Networks jumps 9% after 3-day fall; what's behind the rally?

Tejas Networks share price today: Shares of telecom equipment company Tejas Networks witnessed a sharp rebound on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, after falling nearly 15 per cent in the last three sessions. The stock surged over 9 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹466 per share on the NSE.

Around 9:50 AM, Tejas Networks stock was trading at ₹461.20, 35.10 points or 8.24 per cent against the previous session's close of ₹426.10. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoting at 24,126.45 levels, up 98.40 points or 0.41 per cent. The stock's 52-week high was at ₹914.40, and its 52-week low was at ₹294 on the NSE. Its total market capitalisation stood at ₹8,172.5 crore.

Here's why Tejas Networks shares are rising today:

On Monday, March 9, Tejas Networks announced the allotment of 58,844 equity shares following the exercise of stock options by eligible employees under the company's various employee stock option plans.

The share allotment was executed across five different employee stock option plans, each with different exercise prices and participation levels.

In February 2026, the company signed an agreement with NEC Corporation to manufacture and supply 5G MIMO radios.

Arnob Roy, chief operating officer and executive director at Tejas Networks, said the partnership with NEC will accelerate wireless innovation by leveraging the company's respective expertise in carrier-class product development for global telcos.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer at Mastertrust, said Tejas Networks has staged a sharp recovery from its 300 lows, bouncing nearly 60 per cent in a matter of weeks. The weekly RSI at 48 has crossed decisively above its signal line at 27, a classic reversal signal from deeply oversold territory, indicating the worst of the selling is likely behind us.