Monday, October 20, 2025 | 11:34 AM IST
Tejas Networks stock crashes 9%, hits 52-week low on poor Q2 show; details

Tejas Networks share price fell after the company posted a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).

Tejas networks share price today, October 20, 2025

Tejas Networks’ net revenue fell sharply to ₹262 crore, from ₹2,811 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tejas Networks share price: Tejas Networks share price was under pressure in an overall positive market, with the scrip plummeting 8.64 per cent to a fresh 52-week low of ₹539.10 per share.
 
At 11:20 AM , Tejas Networks share price was trading 7.41 per cent lower at ₹546.40 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.67 per cent higher at 84,513.13 levels.
 

Why did Tejas Networks share price hit a 52-week low?

 
Tejas Networks share price fell after the company posted a weak set of results in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26).
 
The company posted a loss of ₹307 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), as against a profit of ₹275 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25).
 
 
Tejas Networks’ net revenue fell sharply to ₹262 crore, from ₹2,811 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Meanwhile, Sumit Dhingra, chief financial officer (CFO) of Tejas Networks said, "In Q2FY26 we had a revenue of ₹262 crore, a Q-o-Q growth of 30 per cent. We ended the quarter with an order book of ₹1,204 crore. We had a net loss of ₹307 crore, largely due to lower revenue and provisions due to manufacturing process losses, warranty and inventory obsolescence (~₹190 crore).”
 
During the quarter, the company continued investing in expanding its product portfolio and strengthening sales engagements. Its 64T64R massive MIMO radio was officially launched by the Hon’ble Minister of Communications at the Indian Mobile Congress. Additionally, the company introduced its state-of-the-art 1.2Tbps DWDM transmission system.
 
Tejas Networks successfully completed its first private SG RAN deployment under BSNL’s CNPN (Captive Non-Public Network) program and conducted a 4G/5G RAN proof-of-concept (POC) in a mobile operator’s network in South Asia.
 
The company also experienced growing demand for its 400G DWDM products, securing new orders in India, Europe, and Africa. Furthermore, it expanded its international wireless customer engagements through strategic partnerships with NEC and Rakuten.
 
Arnob Roy, chief operating officer (COO) of Tejas Networks said, "In Q2FY26, a key highlight was the successful inauguration of the BSNL 4G network by the Hon'ble PM, across 97,000+ sites built with our 4G RAN product. We became the 5th nation in the world to develop a fully indigenous 4G/5G stack.” 
 

About Tejas Networks

 
Tejas Networks Ltd. designs and manufactures high-performance wireline and wireless networking solutions for telecommunications service providers, internet service providers, utilities, defence, and government organisations across more than 75 countries. 
 
The company is part of the Tata Group, with Panatone Finvest Ltd., a subsidiary of Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., holding the majority stake.
 

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

