Textile stocks rally on import duty relief; Arvind up 6%, hits 52-week high

Shares of textile sector-related companies were trading higher on the first trading session of the week, rallying up to 6 per cent in Monday, June 1, intra-day trade, after the Ministry of Finance suspended import duty on cotton from June 1 to October 31. The move is expected to offer much-needed relief to the textile industry, with investors betting that the duty suspension will ease input cost pressures for manufacturers.

Among individual stocks, Arvind surged 6.44 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹502.25 per share on the NSE. At 9:29 AM, the stock was trading at ₹493, up 4.48 per cent from its previous close of ₹471.85.

Other textile counters also witnessed strong buying interest. Vardhman Textiles gained 6 per cent, followed by Nitin Spinners (5.53 per cent), Himatsingka Seide (5 per cent), and Gokaldas Exports (4 per cent). KPR Mill rose 2.2 per cent, while Kitex Garments advanced 2 per cent. Pearl Global Industries was also up 2 per cent, whereas Kewal Kiran Clothing traded largely flat.

The broader market also remained positive, with the benchmark BSE Sensex trading at 75,028, up 252 points, or 0.34 per cent.

What's driving textile stocks today?

The Ministry of Finance has suspended import duty on cotton from June 1 to October 31. In a notification issued on May 30, the Central Government said all customs duties on cotton imports would be exempted from June 1, 2026, to October 31, 2026. As a result, the 11 per cent duty will not be levied during this period.

???? Central Government temporarily exempts all customs duties on import of cotton from 1st June, 2026 till 31st October, 2026 Read more ➡️ https://t.co/w0WvazPLLE pic.twitter.com/gmoey7Xe37 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) May 30, 2026 "To augment availability of cotton for the Indian textile sector, the Central Government has temporarily exempted all customs duties on import of cotton from 1st June, 2026 till 31st October, 2026," the Ministry of Finance said in a release.

According to the notification, the temporary duty exemption is expected to reduce input costs across the textile and apparel sector, thereby providing targeted relief to manufacturers and consumers, while also keeping the interests of domestic farmers in mind.

"Overall, the measure is anticipated to have a positive impact on the performance of the domestic textile industry, especially the small and medium enterprises, by ensuring better availability of cotton in the market," it added.