These three stocks are a must-have in your portfolio; top reasons here

Markets edged higher and gained over half a percent, supported by optimism surrounding the GST Council meeting. After a flat start, the Nifty oscillated in a range during the first half; however, buying in select heavyweights during the latter part of the session pushed the index higher. Eventually, it settled near the day’s high at 24,715.05. Sectoral performance was broadly positive, with metals, pharma, and banking leading the gains, while IT remained the sole laggard. The broader indices also moved in tandem, advancing in the range of 0.6%–1%. With participants awaiting clarity from the GST Council outcome, we continue to view the current phase as consolidation in the index. Looking ahead, any favorable announcements from the GST Council could act as a near-term catalyst. Meanwhile, metals and consumer-oriented sectors remain relatively stronger, whereas the sustained underperformance of IT and banking continues to weigh on sentiment. Traders are advised to keep positions light and align strategies with the evolving sectoral trends.
Apollo Tyres (LTP: ₹486) | Buy | Target: ₹520 | Stop-loss: ₹468
Apollo Tyres has confirmed a bullish breakout from its consolidation range of ₹460–₹475, supported by rising volumes. The stock is trading above all key moving averages, with the 20-DMA crossing above the 50-DMA and both positioned above the 200-DMA — a clear sign of trend strength. Momentum indicators are also favorable, with RSI rebounding above 50 and trending higher. The ₹468–₹472 zone now acts as strong support, where bulls are defending dips aggressively. As long as the stock sustains above ₹480, the structure remains constructive. Upside levels to watch are ₹505 and ₹520, while traders
may consider adding on retracements toward ₹474–₹478, keeping a stop-loss at ₹468 on a closing basis.
Glenmark Pharma (LTP: ₹2,007) | Buy | Target: ₹2,150 | Stop-loss: ₹1,930
Glenmark Pharma has stabilised after a strong March–July rally, with the corrective phase finding support near the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of its prior advance. The stock continues to hold above its long-term breakout zone, where it reversed a multi-month downtrend, confirming that the broader structure remains bullish. It has reclaimed the 20- and 50-DMA, both trending higher and placed above the rising 200-DMA. A bullish daily candle with rising volumes, along with RSI turning upward from the mid-50 zone, suggests a resumption of the uptrend.
Titan (LTP: ₹3,688) | Buy | Target: ₹3,950 | Stop-loss: ₹3,550
Titan has confirmed a breakout above its falling trendline, marking the end of a prolonged corrective phase. While the initial breakout attempt faced profit-booking, the stock staged a successful retest of the trendline support and rebounded sharply, signaling renewed buying interest. It is now trading above the moving averages ribbon, aligned in a bullish sequence, which reinforces the strength of the ongoing uptrend. RSI is comfortably above 50 with a rising slope, confirming momentum remains positive. On the higher side, immediate resistance lies between ₹3,700–₹3,740; a decisive close above this band can lead to ₹3,820 initially and then ₹3,950. Traders can look to accumulate as per the mentioned levels. (Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is senior vice president of research at Religare Broking Limited. Views expressed are his own.)