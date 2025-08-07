Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This smallcap petrochemical stock jumps 10% on posting Q1 results; details

This smallcap petrochemical stock jumps 10% on posting Q1 results; details

Rain Industries shares jumped 10.3 per cent after the company swung into profit from loss Y-o-Y

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Rain Industries shares jumped 10.3 per cent on Thursday, August 7, 2025, and logged an intra-day high at ₹168 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came a day after the company posted Q1 results and announced a dividend. 
 
At 10:06 AM, Rain Industries' share price was up 8.21 per cent at ₹164.7 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was 0.4 per cent lower at 80,221.38. 

Rain Industries Q1 results recap

In Q1, Rain Industries' consolidated net profit came in at ₹83 crore, as compared to a net loss of ₹44.8 crore a year ago. 
 
The revenue from operations stood at ₹4,401.3 crore, as compared to ₹4,094.1 crore, up 7.5 per cent. 
 
 
In the first half of 2025, the company made targeted capital investments totaling $28 million, which included essential maintenance capex. Rain Industries closed the quarter with a strong liquidity position of $339 million and no term debt maturities until October 2028.  Check List of Q1 results today

Also Read

IPO

Highway Infrastructure IPO ends today: Subscription nears 100x, GMP up 57%

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Metal index slips 1%; TaMo 2%

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Ready to pay heavy price for our farmers, fishermen: Modi on Trump tariffs

Hero MotoCorp

Despite muted Q1 results, Hero MotoCorp share gains ground; what's next?premium

Bharat Forge

Bharat Forge slips 3% on cautious US export outlook; Buy, sell or hold?

Rain Industries dividend details 

The board of directors, along with the financial results, declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per equity share, i.e., 50 per cent on a face value of ₹2 per share, paid up for the financial year ending on December 31, 2025. The dividend will be paid to shareholders on August 29, 2025. 

Rain Industries management commentary 

After a prolonged period of underperformance driven by the global market headwinds, the company is beginning to see signs of recovery. 
 
Despite the evolving and sometimes unpredictable market landscape, the company believes they are strategically positioned to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities. 
 
The management's cautious optimism for the near term is balanced by a strong conviction in the long-term fundamentals of our business and the strategic direction we are pursuing.

About Rain Industries 

Rain Industries Limited operates in three business segments: Carbon, Advanced Materials and Cement. The company's carbon business segment converts the by-products of oil refining and steel production into high-value carbon-based products that are critical raw materials for the aluminium, graphite, carbon black, wood preservation, titanium dioxide, refractory and several other global industries. Its advanced materials business segment extends the value chain of our carbon processing through the downstream refining of a portion of this output into high-value advanced material products that are critical raw materials for the specialty chemicals, coatings, construction, petroleum and several other global industries.

More From This Section

hospitalisation, hospital, operation

Yatharth, Fortis jump up to 4%, record new highs; what triggered the rally?

Airtel

Airtel shares slip post Q1 despite target hikes; buying opportunity ahead?

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 450 pts, Nifty below 24,450; Metal index slips 1%; TaMo 2%

Bhel

BHEL tumbles 5% as Q1 loss widens, but analysts retain 'Buy'; here's why

Lupin

Lupin shares advance 5% after Q1 results; should you buy in?

Topics : Rain Industries S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon