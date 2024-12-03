Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This SME stock has zoomed nearly 580% over its issue price within 4 months

This SME stock has zoomed nearly 580% over its issue price within 4 months

Afcom Holdings shares were locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 5% at Rs 732.65 on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Afcom Holdings were locked in upper circuit for the second straight day, up 5 per cent at Rs 732.65 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In 11 trading days, the stock of the logistics solutions provider has surged 68 per cent from the level of Rs 435 on November 14.
 
Currently, the company's stock is trading nearly seven times, or 578 per cent, higher against its issue price of Rs 108 per share. Afcom Holdings had made a robust market debut on August 9, in the BSE SME segment, with the company’s shares getting listed with a 99 per cent premium over its issue price, at Rs 215.45 per share.
 
 
The logistics solutions provider operates on an airport-to-airport basis, through General Sales and Service Agents (GSSAs) in India, Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, Japan, South Korea, China and Taiwan. The company works closely with the leading freight forwarders, both in India as well as in the ASEAN region, including countries such as Singapore, Indonesia and Brunei, among others.
 
The company has signed an agreement with Taylor Logistics Private Limited (a part of the TTK Group) to represent the airline in India. Apart from that, it has also signed up as a GSSA for the Air Logistics Group (a part of World Freight Company) to represent them in far-eastern countries.
 
According to Afcom Holding’s investor presentation, India's air freight market was pegged at $13.08 billion in 2023; and it is expected to reach $17.22 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.65 per cent.
 
Since the interventions and measures envisaged by the government can increase efficiency and remove redundancies in the air cargo supply chain, India has the potential to become a vital player in the global air freight market. Increased exports of heavy industry components, pharma, and perishables from India is creating a robust demand for the air cargo sector and thereby resulting in great revenue generation, the company said.
 
Meanwhile, for the first half (April to September) of the financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), Afcom Holdings had reported a healthy 54.64 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit after tax of Rs 18.86 crore. Revenues grew 25 per cent YoY at Rs 88.76 crore. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Eitda) rose 65 per cent YoY at Rs 27.49 crore, while margins improved 711 bps at 30.47 per cent.

More From This Section

Oil india

Sharekhan suggests strategy to trade crude oil ahead of Opec meet on Dec 5

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex climbs 550 pts to 80,800; Nifty above 24,400; Bank, Oil gain over 1% each

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Pricol rises 6% on plans to acquire TVS Group firm's injection moulding biz

GST

ITC, Varun Beverages slip 5% on buzz of 35% GST on tobacco, aerated drinks

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Lodha, TVS Motor: 5 rate sensitive shares to bet on ahead of RBI policy

 
With regards to clarification on the significant increase in the traded volume of equity shares belonging to Afcom Holdings in the recent past, the company said that all material information that has an impact on the operations / performance of the company and price-sensitive information has been shared.
 
“We further inform you that there has not been an occurrence of any material event as defined under Regulation 30 of the SEBI Regulations, 2015 which might have influenced the operations, and performance or have impacted the market price of the shares,” Afcom Holdings said on November 28.
 

Also Read

Big listed real estate companies drive profits home in a dull market

UBS initiates coverage on DLF, Oberoi & Prestige, says sector in sweet spot

Nazara Technologies

Nazara Tech gains 4% as board approves five investments worth Rs 195 crore

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Safari Industries rises 3% as arm begins manufacturing at Jaipur facility

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Why food delivery platform Swiggy shares hit all time high in trade today?

Equity markets around the world continue to be on a tear. The MSCI Global Equity Index is close to its lifetime highs, up a staggering 30 per cent over the last year. But it is not just equities; all asset classes have thrived in recent months.

Listing Bonanza: C2C Advanced Systems doubles investor wealth on debut

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex sensex nifty BSE NSE BSE NSE equity MARKETS TODAY NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 11:43 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWhat is De-DollarisationIndia Q2 GDP GrowthIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon