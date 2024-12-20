Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 01:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / This solar photovoltaic company stock has skyrocketed 2,000% in 17 months

This solar photovoltaic company stock has skyrocketed 2,000% in 17 months

Websol Energy Systems shares hit a new high of Rs 1,774.50 in intra-day today; they have rallied 40% thus far in the month of December

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Photo: Shutterstock

SI Reporter Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Websol Energy Systems (WESL) shares hit a new high of Rs 1,774.50, gaining 5 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade on a strong business outlook. Thus far in the month of December, the stock of the company engaged in the business of manufacturing solar photo-voltaic cells and modules, has surged 40 per cent. In 17 months, it has skyrocketed 2,000 per cent from the level of Rs 84.45 on July 20, 2023.
 
WESL has been in the business of producing and selling solar photovoltaic cells and modules since 1994. The company’s manufacturing facility is situated in the Falta Special Economic Zone in West Bengal, India. The company’s products are utilised in commercial and industrial settings in India and internationally.
 
 
For the first six months (April to September) of the financial year 2024-25 (H1FY25), WESL had reported robust earnings by posting profit after tax of Rs 64.88 crore. The company had posted a net loss of Rs 8.94 crore in H1FY24 and a loss of Rs 120.96 crore in the entire FY24. 
 
Currently, owing to a booming domestic market, the company is selling all its cell production in the Domestic Content Requirement (DCR) market. However, it has also received interest from various foreign buyers and intends to maintain a good mix going forward and as its capacity expands. 
 
The company has expanded by way of commissioning a 600 MWP Mono PERC (Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell) bifacial solar cell manufacturing facility and a 550 MWP module manufacturing facility. The commercial production of the first phase of 600 MWP Mono PERC bifacial solar cell project was started in the last quarter of 2024 and the 550 MWP module line on August 1, 2024.

Also Read

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

GE Vernova share price gains 4%, hits all-time high on Rs 400 cr-order win

RBL Bank

RBL Bank share price drops 11% in 5 days; what's weighing on stock?

MTAR Tech

MTAR Technologies stock zooms 9% on securing multiple international orders

house infrastructure

This recently listed stock jumped 70% in 1 mth after going below IPO price

market stocks us market share market bullish

Exide Industries gains 4% on pact with Hyundai Motor India for EV batteries

 
The rationale behind the capacity addition is to advance the company’s commitment for expansion of solar energy and help bridge the huge demand and supply gap prevalent in the DCR market currently.
 
WESL, in its FY24 annual report, said that the penetration of renewable energy is expected to grow, increasing efforts in utilising hydrogen as a long-term, seasonal fuel storage solution. Photovoltaic systems are poised to remain the most cost-effective energy resource, despite an 85 per cent reduction in costs over the decades. The industry is anticipated to grow by exploring projects integrating solar and storage, such as floating solar photovoltaic modules, and by introducing community solar projects into new markets.
 
India’s installed renewable energy capacity, encompassing solar, wind, and other renewable sources, is projected to rise to approximately 170 GW by 2025, up from 132 GW as of 2023. The bulk of this capacity increase could be propelled by solar installations, forecasted to reach 104 GW by 2025, up from 72 GW in 2023. The country added new solar capacity of 17 GW in FY 2023-24 and it is expected to reach 20 GW by FY 2024-25.
 
The company further said that India’s renewable power capacity is projected to double between 2022 and 2027. Utility-scale solar plants, established through competitive auctions, play a crucial role in the country’s renewable energy expansion. Increasing consumer demand for distributed energy, backed by favourable government policies, has the potential to boost this growth even further.
 
Domestic PV manufacturing was boosted by the government’s production-linked incentives (PIL) scheme. This boost and market-friendly auction rules for wind farms are further catalyzing growth. By 2032, two-thirds of India’s power generation growth is expected to be driven by solar and wind energy, the company said.
 
As on September 30, 2024, WESL had a total of 42.2 million outstanding equity shares. Of these, 27.71 per cent stake was held by the promoters. The remaining 72.29 per cent holding are with retail shareholders (62.58 per cent) and non-resident Indians (7.91 per cent), the shareholding pattern data on exchanges showed.
   

More From This Section

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops 600 pts to 78,600; IT index falls 2%, financials, Auto drag

FirstCry

Why Brainbees Solutions, parent to FirstCry gained 4% in trade on Dec 20?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment, IPO

Mamata Machinery IPO Day 2: Subscription soars 23x, GMP zooms 107%

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Dhanlaxmi Bank share price up 5%; here's what's boosting rally in stock

mumbai, real estate, commercial building

Motilal Oswal initiates coverage on Anant Raj with 'Buy'; share hits record

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Websol Energy System Markets Sensex Nifty S&P BSE Sensex sensex nifty NSE Nifty Nifty50 Nifty 50 BSE NSE BSE NSE equity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 12:44 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon