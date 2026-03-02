This Tata stock has surged 55% in 4 days; should buy more or book profit?

Tejas Networks share price today: At a time when markets are reeling under pressure due to escalating tensions in West Asia, one Tata Group stock has bucked the market trend, zooming 55 per cent in just four sessions. On Monday, shares of Tejas Networks, a Tata Group company, extended gains for the fourth straight session, making an intraday high of ₹502.95, up 15.4 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Around 12:45PM, Tejas Networks shares held in the green at ₹491, up 12.7 per cent. A total of 90 million equities changed hands.

On the BSE, Tejas Networks shares were seen trading 12.7 per cent higher at ₹491.15 with a spurt in volume by more than 6.21 times. With today's intraday gain of 15.4 per cent, the counter has surged as much as 56 per cent in the last four consecutive trading sessions.

Why are Tejas Networks shares rising?

Last week, Tejas Networks signed an agreement with NEC Corporation, a Japanese firm, to manufacture and supply 5G massive MIMO (Multiple-Input, Multiple-Output) radios.

According to Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental research at SBI Securities, telecom companies are investing big in enhancing their 5G coverage. After Airtel and Jio's successful rollout of 5G, Vodafone Idea has announced to invest ₹50,000 crore over the next three years, while BSNL is expected to invest an additional ₹30,000 to ₹35,000 crore.

The market size for 5G equipment provided by Tejas is projected to account for nearly 20 per cent of the capital expenditure, translating to a market opportunity of approximately ₹15,000 to ₹16,000 crore.

"Tejas offers comprehensive 5G RAN (Radio Access Network) and xHaul solutions. This helps in ensuring a smooth transition from 4G to 5G. Tejas Networks, along with TCS, plays a crucial role to deploy an indigenous 4G and 5G network for BSNL. TCS previously secured a $1.8 bn order for 4G deployment from BSNL. The collaboration with NEC Corporation is set to foster the co-creation of advanced 5G and 5G-Advanced solutions," he said. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates

Tejas Networks stock: Buy or book profit?

From a technical standpoint, Sachin Gupta, VP, research, Choice Broking, said that with today’s rise of 15 per cent, Tejas Networks delivered a sharp and decisive breakout, supported by the announcement of a major 5G Massive MIMO radio supply deal with NEC Corporation.

The news acted as a strong catalyst, helping the stock rebound aggressively from its January 52-week low of ₹294. In just four trading sessions, Tejas Networks shares have rallied more than 50-55 per cent.

Technically, the overall structure of Tejas Networks has improved as it reclaimed both its 50-day SMA (₹375) and 100-day SMA (₹448) with strong volumes.

"The recent price action in Tejas Networks suggests that the downtrend may be losing momentum, with early signs of a broader trend reversal emerging. The 200-day SMA at ₹547 remains the key resistance to watch. If Tejas Networks shares manage to give a closing above this level, it will further strengthen the structure, and the stock will move towards ₹600," he said.

Notably, Tejas Networks had crashed 65 per cent from its 52-week high of ₹914.50, touched on April 22, 2025. The stock had hit a 52-week low of ₹294.10 on January 27, 2026.

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One said that Tejas Networks shares have witnessed a strong rebound in the last few sessions, coupled with strong trading volumes. The move signals a renewed buying interest in Tejas Networks from the lower levels.

"The stock is displaying a positive bias and could extend its upward momentum toward its 200-day moving average (200 DMA), which is currently placed around ₹540. This could be a resistance in the near term. On the downside, the ₹460–₹465 zone offers immediate support," he said, adding that the outlook remains constructive as long as the stock holds above the support levels.

Tejas Networks is an optical, broadband and data networking products company. It operates as a subsidiary of Panatone Finvest Ltd. Panatone Finvest is a subsidiary of Tata Sons. ========================================

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.