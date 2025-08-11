Monday, August 11, 2025 | 07:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Analysts at Angel One recommend buying these two stocks today; check why

Analysts at Angel One recommend buying these two stocks today; check why

From the April swing low near 1180 to the June peak around 1700, the Tech Mahindra stock saw a strong rally, followed by a month-long price correction.

Despite weakness in the broader banking space over the past couple of months, the Indian Bank stock has stood out with notable relative strength, consistently holding above its multi-month bullish breakout zone.

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

Given the prevailing market conditions, we are limiting our recommendations to just two stocks this week.
 

Stock Recommendations:

 
NSE Scrip: Tech Mahindra
 
View: Bullish
 
Last Close: 1480
 
From the April swing low near 1180 to the June peak around 1700, the stock saw a strong rally, followed by a month-long price correction. This week, after testing the 50% retracement level of that advance, prices staged a solid rebound, forming a bullish engulfing pattern on the weekly chart. The formation of this pattern at a key support zone signals a potential resumption of the uptrend.

Market technicals Stock calls Tech Mahindra Indian Bank S&P BSE Sensex Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Stocks to buy today BSE NSE Markets Sensex Nifty Share price

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 7:19 AM IST

