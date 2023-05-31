close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Torrent Pharma surges 8%, hits record high post March quarter results

Torrent's branded generics business India continues to perform well with focus on curatio acquisition and focus on power brands besides consumer business foray.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
Torrent Pharma, Pharma

4 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 10:10 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shares of Torrent Pharma hit a record high of Rs 1,851.15, as they rallied 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade after the company reported profit after tax of Rs 287 crore for the March quarter (Q4FY23), on back of healthy operational performance. The drug maker had posted net loss of Rs 118 crore in a year ago quarter (Q4FY22).

The stock surpassed its previous high of Rs 1,722.70, touched on November 9, 2022. At 09:48 AM; the stock quoted 6 per cent higher at Rs 1,813.75, as compared to 0.5 per cent decline in the S&P BSE Sensex.

In Q4FY23, Torrent Pharma’s revenues grew 16.9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,491 crore, mainly driven by growth in India, Germany and Brazil markets. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (ebitda) increased 29.6 per cent YoY to Rs 727 Crore. Ebitda margins expanded by 286 bps to 29.2 per cent, due to change in revenue mix, higher revenues across geographies.

India revenue stood at Rs 1,257 crore, up 22 per cent YoY. The company said robust growth aided by strong performance of new launches in chronic therapies and integration of Curatio. Brazil revenue growth of 27 per cent YoY at Rs 318 crore, was complemented by strong underlying market growth, new launches and growth of generic segment. While, US revenue growth was down 1 per cent YoY at Rs 280 crore, impacted by price erosion on base portfolio and lack of new launches pending inspection of facilities.

Torrent’s branded generics business India continues to perform well with focus on curatio acquisition and focus on power brands besides consumer business foray. Brazil numbers beat our estimates driven by generic brands and CMS franchise. US continues to witness price erosion in high single digit, growth is due to low base and currency tailwinds. In Germany supplies for the tender has started, but it continues to witness price erosion in high single digit, ICICI Securities said.

The brokerage firm said it remains positive on the company’s branded generics business focus which is +70 per cent of sales now. The managment is looking for 60- 100 bps margins improvement banking on branded generics business traction.

The company continues to focus on the branded generics business in its key markets of India/Brazil. The strategy of building a consumer healthcare segment in India would further enhance volume growth potential for certain established brands, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

While a successful resolution of compliance issues is vital for growth in US generics, it has outsourced certain products, which would aid growth in US generics to some extent. Having said this, the current valuation adequately captures the upside in earnings, the brokerage firm said in result update. It maintains Neutral rating on the stock.

Technical View
Bias: Positive
Support: Rs 1,750
Resistance: Rs 1,880

Torrent Pharma has rallied over 28 per cent from its low of Rs 1,445 hit on February 27, 2023. Incidenttly, the stock had dipped below the 100-DMA on that particular day. Thereafter, the stock has seen a steady rise, and now trades comfortably above the key moving averages.
With today's sharp rally, the stock is seen holding above the higher-end of the Bollinger Bands on the daily charts. Thus suggesting that the bias is likely to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above Rs 1,750. On the upside, the stock is likely to counter resistance around Rs 1,880, which is the trend line resistance on the monthly chart.

Also Read

Torrent Pharma Q3 PAT up 14% to Rs 249 crore riding on India, Brazil

Mankind Pharma IPO to open next week: Check price band, GMP, other details

Torrent Pharma reports Q4 net profit of Rs 287 crore, revenue up 16%

Mankind Pharma IPO opens today: Check GMP, price band, other details here

India business to boost pharma, after US sales prove to be a mixed bag

Street cheers Q4 nos of new age firms but analysts advise cautious optimism

Block deal impact: Sona BLW slips 6%; HDFC Life gains 1%

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 300pts, Nifty at 18550; SBI falls 2%, RIL 1%

Nifty FMCG index likely to face stiff resistance at 51,000


On the flip side, failure to hold the Rs 1,750 level, could trigger a price correction towards Rs 1,710 level.
(With inputs from Rex Cano)


Torrent Pharma.

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y
  • MAX

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks Torrent Pharma Q4 Results stock market trading Pharma stocks

First Published: May 31 2023 | 10:10 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Eureka Forbes zooms 29% in 2 days as profit nearly doubles in Q4FY23

Madhuri Dixit is the brand's goodwill ambassador for the ongoing #farakdikhtahai campaign
2 min read

Torrent Pharma surges 8%, hits record high post March quarter results

Torrent Pharma, Pharma
4 min read

Street cheers Q4 nos of new age firms but analysts advise cautious optimism

Following the sharp run-up, returns are expected to plateau.
3 min read

Block deal impact: Sona BLW slips 6%; HDFC Life gains 1%

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market
2 min read

Gold price dips Rs 110 to Rs 60,490, silver falls Rs 400 to Rs 72,600

Gold
2 min read

Most Popular

Stocks to watch: Adani Ports, NMDC, HDFC Life, Apollo Hospitals, PTC Inds

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market
4 min read

Force Motors freezes at 20% upper circuit, hits 52-week high on robust Q4

Force Motors zooms 20%, hits 52-week high on robust Q4 results
3 min read

ITC trades ex-date for dividend; stock gains over 2% in subdued market

Third Covid-19 wave: Consumers prioritise purchasing only bare essentials
3 min read

Amfi to form ethics panel to curb misconduct in asset management companies

Mumbai: Chairperson of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Madhabi Puri Buch poses for picture at SEBI Bhavan BKC in Mumbai, Friday, May 27, 2022. (PTI Photo/
3 min read

Stock Market Live: Sensex dips 350pts, Nifty at 18550; SBI falls 2%, RIL 1%

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon