Toss The Coin IPO allotment today: Check status, GMP, likely listing gain

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2024 | 8:28 AM IST

Toss The Coin IPO allotment status: The basis of allotment for Toss The Coin IPO shares is expected to be finalised today, Friday, December 13, 2024. The initial public offering (IPO), which closed its three-day subscription window on Thursday, December 12, 2024, witnessed massive investor demand, with a subscription rate exceeding 1,025 times.
 
The Rs 9.17-crore SME offering was priced in the range of Rs 172-182 per share, with a lot size of 600 shares.
 
Toss The Coin IPO allotment status
The shares of Toss The Coin are scheduled to be allotted today. Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check the status on the official websites of BSE or Link Intime India, the registrar for the issue. Alternatively, investors can use the following links to check the allotment status directly:
 
 
Check Toss The Coin IPO allotment status on BSE: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
 
Check Toss The Coin IPO allotment status on Link Intime India: https://linkintime.co.in/initial_offer/public-issues.html

Toss The Coin IPO grey market premium (GMP), listing prediction
The grey market premium (GMP) for Toss The Coin shares remains strong. On Friday, the unlisted shares were trading at a premium of approximately ₹199 over the upper price band of Rs 182, reflecting a GMP of 109.34 per cent, according to sources tracking grey market trends.
 
Shares of Toss The Coin are set to debut on the BSE SME platform on Tuesday, December 17, 2024. Current GMP trends suggest a strong market debut for Toss The Coin IPO. However, these estimates may vary, as the grey market is unregulated and GMP should not be considered a reliable indicator of performance.
 
About Toss The Coin
Established in 2020, Toss The Coin is a marketing consulting firm dedicated to crafting bespoke solutions for B2B technology companies. With expertise spanning marketing strategy development, branding, content creation, and design, the company empowers technology organisations of all sizes to succeed. Through strategic partnerships, Toss The Coin delivers effective go-to-market strategies and expert consulting services, driving business growth and success.
 

First Published: Dec 13 2024 | 8:27 AM IST

