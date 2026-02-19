Higher crude prices and expansion plans may weigh on OMC performance

All the OMC majors are undergoing major capex for expansion projects, which could impact debt profiles. Downstream moves into petrochemicals may not be profitable given global oversupply. But OMC marketing margins on diesel and petrol are healthy. Ind-Ra’s calculations indicate OMCs earned a gross margin of ₹9–10 per litre on diesel and ₹11–12 per litre on petrol during Q3FY26. The marketing operating profit of OMCs is being aided by demand growth. The government is also partially compensating OMCs for LPG under-recoveries.

Refinery capacity may reach 310 million metric tonnes (MMT) by end-FY30 from 258 MMT currently, given ongoing projects by OMCs. Consumption of petroleum products rose to 181.6 MMT during April–December 2025 versus 178.6 MMT in the same period of 2024. Brent crude oil prices averaged $63.7 per barrel during Q3FY26, down from $69.1 in Q2FY26 and $74.7 in Q3FY25. But Brent was again above $70 by February 20 amidst tense Iran–US negotiations, and there was a small sell-off in OMC stocks.

Geopolitics apart, given slow global economic growth, there is likely to be crude oversupply through CY26. There may be a big surge in oversupply if there is a peace deal in Ukraine and Russian oil is out of sanction. It would also take outright conflict in West Asia to lead to supply disruptions, though there is a “tension premium”. If an Iran–US deal is reached, prices may drop again, maybe to $55 levels. Hence, most analysts and commodity traders expect OMCs to continue doing well, though geopolitics remains an overhang.

OMCs reported aggregated operating profit and net profit of ₹39,500 crore and ₹23,740 crore respectively for Q3FY26 — up 91 per cent and 140 per cent respectively (up 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter and up 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter). Much lower LPG under-recovery of ₹1,940 crore (Q3FY25 loss was ₹11,670 crore) and higher gross refining margins (GRMs) drove profits. But rising gas prices imply under-recoveries could rise again.

According to HPCL, LPG under-recoveries went from ₹35 per cylinder in Q3FY26 to ₹95 per cylinder in January this year and may rise to ₹120 per cylinder. HPCL’s GRM at $8.85 per barrel was dragged down by a crude contamination incident in the Mumbai refinery. But the Vizag residue upgradation facility (RUF) unit is fully commissioned and may add $2.5 per barrel to GRMs once it is stabilised in FY27. The Barmer refinery is near complete with first production this month and full capacity by Q1FY27, with petchem integration by FY28.

The gross debt is down 10 per cent year-on-year to ₹48,700 crore, and standalone debt-to-equity is at 0.85 times, with management saying further deleveraging is a priority. In Q3FY26, HPCL’s refining segment recorded an inventory loss of ₹540 crore, while marketing recorded an inventory gain of ₹14 crore. The government’s LPG subsidy of ₹7,900 crore may offset some LPG losses. The company has received LPG subsidy of ₹1,320 crore as part of the ₹7,900 crore compensation, to be disbursed in equal monthly instalments.

BPCL’s Q3FY26 operating profit was ₹11,700 crore, up 54 per cent year-on-year and up 19 per cent quarter-on-quarter, with strong GRMs and higher throughput partly offset by subdued marketing margins. There was a marketing inventory loss of ₹500 crore. The GRM was $13.3 per barrel, up 130 per cent year-on-year and up 23 per cent quarter-on-quarter. The net profit at ₹7,500 crore was up 62 per cent year-on-year and up 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter. BPCL received LPG subsidy of ₹1,300 crore, while Q3FY26 LPG under-recoveries were ₹470 crore, with cumulative LPG under-recoveries of ₹12,900 crore.