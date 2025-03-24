Monday, March 24, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Caste-based survey to be conducted in next fiscal: Jharkhand minister

Caste-based survey to be conducted in next fiscal: Jharkhand minister

He said the Personnel department has already been made a nodal agency to hold the task

Deepak Birua, Jharkhand minister

Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms department minister Deepak Birua | Image: X@deepakbiruajmm

Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 24 2025 | 12:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The proposed caste-based survey will be conducted in Jharkhand in the next financial year, a minister said in the state Assembly on Monday.

He said the Personnel department has already been made a nodal agency to hold the task.

"The government is serious about holding the caste-based survey in the state. A decision in this regard has already been taken in February last year. We will make all our efforts to conduct the survey during the next financial year," Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms department minister Deepak Birua said replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Pradip Yadav in the assembly.

 

Yadav wanted to know about the deadline to conduct the survey. He also asked the government about the exercise done by the personnel department till now.

Birua said that the department issued a notice on March 4 to hire an agency in a bid to ascertain the total number of people required, levels of work and financial aspect in the exercise.

Also Read

G Kishan Reddy, G. Kishan

Centre wants states to take responsibility, check illegal coal mining

SC, Supreme Court

Calling someone 'Miyan-Tiyan' or 'Pakistani' in poor taste, not a crime: SC

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Govt to initiate action to realise Rs 1.36 trn pending dues: J'khand FM

Hemant Soren, Hemant, Jharkhand CM

Soren urges Reddy to ensure rescue of workers trapped in tunnel collapse

Maha Kumbh Mela, Maha Kumbh, MahaKumbh, Prayagraj

Jharkhand man locks ailing mother to visit Maha Kumbh with wife, kids

"I talked to a few agencies but it will take some time," he said.

He said that few days are left before the end of the current financial year.

"I assure you that the government will make all efforts to carry out the exercise in the next financial year on the pattern of Telangana and Bihar," he said.

Pradip urged the government to include Sarna religious code to ascertain the population of Sarna followers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

RS adjourned till 2 pm following ruckus over Muslim reservation in K'taka

Atishi marlena, Atishi

'Hope BJP keeps promises in Budget session': Delhi LoP Atishi slams govt

Parliament, New Parliament, Lok sabha, Rajya sabha

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan gives notice in RS over Bihar shelter escape

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Protests against Waqf Amendment Bill understandable: J-K CM Omar Abdullah

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Five-day budget session of Delhi Assembly begins with 'kheer' ceremony

Topics : Jharkhand caste system india Caste

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 24 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayActive Infra IPO Day 1Shri Ahimsa Naturals IPODelhi WeatherStocks To Buy TodayDC vs LSG Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon