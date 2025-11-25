Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 08:44 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / UBS initiates 'Buy' on Shaily Engineering Plastics; sees 60% upside

UBS initiates 'Buy' on Shaily Engineering Plastics; sees 60% upside

UBS expects higher traction and improved capacity utilisation in Shaily's consumer and industrial segments, where it supplies components to global clients such as IKEA, GE Appliances and P&G

Shaily Engineering Plastics share price

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Global brokerage UBS has initiated coverage on Shaily Engineering Plastics shares with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹4,000 per share, implying 60.2 per cent upside from Monday’s close of ₹2,496.75. The brokerage believes the market is underestimating Shaily’s capabilities and multiple growth drivers across its business segments.

Why is UBS bullish on Shaily Engineering Plastics?

Multiple growth levers

UBS expects higher traction and improved capacity utilisation in Shaily’s consumer and industrial segments, where it supplies components to global clients such as IKEA, GE Appliances and P&G.
 
The brokerage also sees Shaily as a potential beneficiary of a favourable India–US trade deal and tariff reductions, which could enhance India’s competitiveness versus other emerging-market manufacturing destinations.
 
 
In addition, Shaily is in the process of onboarding a large customer in the consumer electronics and semiconductor space, which UBS believes offers significant upside optionality beyond its base growth assumptions.  CATCH STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE

Shaily set for big play in high-entry-barrier GLP-1 market

The patent for GLP-1 drug semaglutide is set to expire in 2026 in key markets such as India, Canada and Brazil. These markets together could represent a total addressable market of 550–600 million devices, translating into ₹800–850 crore in revenue by 2030.

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Ashish Kacholia smallcap stock zooms 45% in 1 month, hits new high

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

4 smallcap stocks zoom up to 56% in August; hit new highs. Do you own?

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Ashish Kacholia portfolio stock hits record high; rallies 10% in 2 days

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: D-St set for muted open; Asian peers gain; Siemens, Dr Reddy's, Cello in focus

Elon Musk walks to the White House after landing in Marine One on the South Lawn in Washington on March 9

Trump admin fights attempt to get Elon Musk's testimony in DOGE case

 
Based on the scenario, analysts peg Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) to grow at 39 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in a low-case scenario; 52 per cent CAGR in the base case, and 59 per cent CAGR in a high-case scenario over FY25–30E.
 
Shaily has partnered with 23–24 global pharma companies for generic GLP-1 devices, which could give it a 50–60 per cent market share across these three geographies, according to the brokerage.
 
The segment has high entry barriers due to patented technology, a limited number of global competitors and complex regulatory requirements, which also make it hard for pharma companies to switch injector suppliers.
 
Given this backdrop, UBS estimates the company’s healthcare segment revenue is to grow  roughly 96 per cent CAGR between FY25 and FY28, with its contribution to overall revenue rising from 21 per cent to 55 per cent.  ALSO READ | Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

Consumer and industrial segments set for steady growth

Shaily supplies a range of plastic and metal components to leading global brands such as IKEA, Gillette, P&G, GE Appliances and Schaeffler, catering to both domestic and export markets. The recent softness in these businesses has been driven largely by unfavourable tariff structures relative to other emerging-market manufacturing hubs that compete with India, according to UBS analysis.
 
The brokerage reckons that any trade or tariff-related agreement that narrows this gap and offers more competitive duties versus peer countries would likely benefit both India’s manufacturing base and Shaily’s export prospects.
 
Shaily’s consumer and industrial businesses are expected to deliver around 18 per cent revenue CAGR over FY25–28, supported by potential improvement in tariff positioning, and better utilisation of its currently underused capacity, which should help expand margins and improve return on capital employed (ROCE). The consumer electronics segment remains an additional optionality on top of this base growth.  (Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by UBS in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)

More From This Section

pharma

Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

dividend stocks

Dividend, bonus-issue alert! Keep an eye on these 3 stocks to reap benefits

Stocks to Watch, November 25, 2025

Stocks to Watch today, Nov 25: Siemens Energy, Dr Reddy's, Cello, HUDCO

Motilal Oswal: Sector of the week

IT stocks set for AI-led revival; Infy, HCL among Motilal Oswal's top bets

FMCG Stocks after GST 2.0 implementation

Consumption stocks yet to fully price GST 2.0 boost: Analysts

Topics : Shaily Engineering Plastics Buzzing stocks The Smart Investor BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 8:27 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon