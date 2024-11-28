Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Ujjivan Small Fin up 9% on selling stressed loan portfolio worth Rs 270 cr

Ujjivan Small Fin up 9% on selling stressed loan portfolio worth Rs 270 cr

A stress loan portfolio refers to a collection of loans held by a financial institution that is experiencing financial difficulties or signs of distress

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 1:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Ujjivan Small Finance shares jumped 8.7 per cent on BSE in Thursday's trade and logged an intraday high of Rs 36.5 per share. The stock climbed after the small finance bank completed the sale of a stressed loan portfolio worth Rs 270.35 crore.
 
Around 1:37 PM, Ujjivan share price was up 6.76 per cent at Rs 35.83 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.15 per cent at 79,311.44. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 6,931.41 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 62.99 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 32.01 per share. 
 
 
"We hereby inform that today (November 27, 2024), the bank has completed the sale of the stressed loan portfolio including the written loans pool with an outstanding value of Rs 270.35 crore as of September 30, 2024, to an ARC pursuant to Swiss Challenge Method, for a consideration amounting to Rs 40.55 crore," the filing read. 
 
A stress loan portfolio refers to a collection of loans held by a financial institution (like a bank or a non-banking financial company) that is experiencing financial difficulties or signs of distress. 
 
These loans typically show signs of being at risk of default or repayment problems. The stress in a loan portfolio can result from factors such as economic downturns, industry-specific challenges, or the financial instability of borrowers.
 
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank is a small finance bank in India that primarily focuses on providing financial services to the underserved and unbanked population, especially in rural and semi-urban areas. It was established in 2017, following the conversion of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd., a microfinance institution, into a small finance bank. 

More From This Section

bear market, sensex, nifty, loss, growth, investment

Sensex plunges 1,200pts, Nifty dips below 24k; key reasons for market crash

stock markets, market crash, stock market India

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex tanks 1000 pts as IT sector drags; Small, Midcaps outperform

it sector, nifty it index

Why Nifty IT index fell 2% after two straight sessions of lifetime highs?

broker, stock market

Edelweiss Financial Services soars 10% on buzz of stake sale in MF unit

Gail India

GAIL shares rise as company re engages to revive PTA manufacturing plant

 
The bank is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and offers a wide range of banking products and services, including savings accounts, fixed deposits, personal loans, microloans, business loans, and microinsurance.
 
In the past one year, Ujjivan Small Finance shares have lost 37 per cent against Sensex's rise of 21 per cent. 

Also Read

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank looks to sell Rs 270 cr of micro-banking loans

Q2 earnings, Q2

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Q2 results: Net profit falls 29% to Rs 233 cr

broker, stock market

Angel One, Zee, VIP Inds: Down over 20% in 2024; how should you trade here?

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank

Ujjivan SFB Q1 FY25 results: Net profit declines 7% to Rs 301 crore

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

LIVE news: EAM Jaishankar to brief Parliament on situation in Bangladesh tomorrow

Topics : Ujjivan Small Finance Bank BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Buzzing stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon