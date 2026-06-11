Unicommerce Esolutions shares rally 15%, up 24% from 52-week low; check why

Shares of AI-first e-commerce enablement SaaS platform Unicommerce Esolutions were ruling higher on the bourses and jumped 15 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹97.44 apiece in otherwise volatile markets on Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Unicommerce Esolutions shares have sprinted 24 per nt from their 52-week low of ₹78.51 touched earlier this year on March 30, 2026, on the NSE.

Although the counter has trimmed the gains partially, it continues to see solid buying interest from investors. At 01:16 PM on Thursday, the counter was seen exchanging hands at ₹94.06 apiece, up 12.47 percent from the previous close of ₹84.67 apiece on the NSE. At the same time, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 was quoted at 23,259, up 44 points or 0.19 percent.

READ LATEST STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE So far during today's trading session, a combined total of nearly 8.8 million equity shares of Unicommerce Esolutions, estimated to be worth nearly ₹82 crore, have exchanged hands on the NSE and BSE today. At the current market price, the pharma company's total market capitalisation stood at ₹1,057.49 crore on the NSE, as of June 11, 2026.

What's fuelling the rally in Unicommerce Esolutions shares

The rally in Unicommerce Esolutions came after the company announced that it has partnered with Opptra, the AI-native e-commerce distributor, to streamline and scale its operations as it grows consumer brands across India, the GCC, and Southeast Asia.

According to the exchange filing submitted by the company, the partnership combines Opptra’s market expansion capabilities with Unicommerce’s AI-led e-commerce and fulfillment technology stack, enabling brands to improve operational efficiency, accelerate go-to-market timelines, and manage growth more seamlessly across channels.

READ | DOMS shares jumps 6% on acquisition of Reynolds brand assets for $3.7 million Through the partnership, Opptra will run its multi-region operations on Uniware, managing orders, inventory, and fulfilment across warehouses, stores, and sales channels through a single dashboard. Pairing Opptra’s commercial decisioning with Unicommerce’s AI-led commerce and fulfillment infrastructure gives Opptra one connected operational backbone across every market it serves.

Kapil Makhija, MD & CEO of Unicommerce, said, “The next phase of e-commerce growth will be driven by brands that can scale seamlessly across channels, partners, and geographies without increasing operational complexity. At Unicommerce, we are building an AI-led commerce infrastructure layer that enables businesses to automate operations, improve decision-making, and scale more efficiently. Our partnership with Opptra brings brands across India and international markets onto a deeply integrated, AI-led commerce technology stack designed to help businesses automate operations and build globally scalable commerce capabilities.”