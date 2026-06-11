Sugar stocks gain up to 5% on E22-E30 petrol duty waiver; check top picks

Sugar stocks are buzzing in trade on Thursday, even as broader markets continued to show weakness amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Shares of sugar companies gained as much as 5 per cent as the government decided to extend excise-duty exemptions to petrol blended with higher levels of ethanol.

The move is seen as supportive of ethanol blending demand, which could benefit sugar companies. The latest decision also paves the way for the rollout of fuel grades beyond the current E20 standard.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar, Balrampur Chini Mills, and Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar shares gained in the range of 1 to 2 per cent to trade at ₹335, ₹545.60, and ₹19, respectively.

No excise duty on E22-E30 petrol blends According to a Ministry of Finance notification, the government has removed excise duty on petrol blended with ethanol content of 22 per cent (E22), 25 per cent (E25), 27 per cent (E27), and 30 per cent (E30). also marks the first major tax incentive for ethanol blends above E20.

The decision is aimed at supporting India's ethanol blending programme, which seeks to reduce dependence on crude oil. India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil requirements. 'Structural positive for sugar sector'

Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money, said that the excise duty waiver is a structural positive for the sugar sector as it improves long-term demand visibility for ethanol producers. Higher ethanol offtake can support sugar mill profitability, reduce dependence on volatile sugar prices, and improve cash flows through a better product mix.

Among listed players, Ponmudi said that his preferred picks remain Balrampur Chini Mills, Triveni Engineering & Industries and EID Parry due to their strong ethanol capacities, integrated business models and ability to benefit from the next phase of blending growth.