Monday, August 04, 2025 | 10:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / UPL shares jump 8%; brokerages view Q1 results as "decent" start to FY26

UPL shares jump 8%; brokerages view Q1 results as "decent" start to FY26

UPL shares gained 7.6 per cent in trade, logging an intra-day high at ₹715.75 per share on BSE after posting its Q1 results

A farmer sprays pesticides at a mustard field, in Kamrup district of Assam, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

UPL shares gained 7.6 per cent in trade on Monday, August 4, 2025, logging an intra-day high at ₹715.75 per share on BSE. At 9:43 AM, UPL share price was up 6.89 per cent at ₹710.55 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was 0.25 per cent higher at 80,801.35. 
 
UPL released its Q1 results on Friday, during market hours. Post the release, the stock closed 5.4 per cent lower at ₹664.75 per share as the company's financial statement showed that its net debt increased to ₹21,371 crore, as compared to ₹13,858 crore in Q4FY25. 

UPL Q1 results

In Q1, UPL's net loss stood at ₹88 crore, year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from ₹384 crore a year ago. The company's revenue from operations grew 1.6 per cent to ₹9,216 crore from ₹9,067  crore a year ago. 
 
 
The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹1,303 crore, as compared to ₹1,145 crore a year ago. Its Ebitda margin was at 14.1 per cent, as against 12.6 per cent.   Check List of Q1 results today

UPL management guidance

The company reaffirmed its FY26 targets: Revenue growth 4–8 per cent and Ebitda growth 10–14 per cent. 

Also Read

share Market

UPL shares dip 5% despite strong Q4 results: Here's what the brokerages say

Q4, Q4 results

UPL reports Q4 results: Net profit of ₹1,079 cr on higher revenue

MCX

MCX shares rise 5% post Q1 results; should you buy? Analysts weigh in

Donald Trump

USCIS warns: Stricter family visa checks and fraud crackdowns from August

VInfast

VinFast in talks to boost local sourcing as first Indian plant opens

 
Full-year effective tax rate is guided at 15–17 per cent, subject to mix and capex ramping toward new molecules ($130 million incremental revenue expected in H2); acquisitions under evaluation, with focus on deleveraging.

UPL Q1 results analysis: Brokerages' view

Brokerages believe the UPL has made a decent start to FY26, even when pricing pressure persisted globally. 
 
Motilal Oswal | Neutral | Target: ₹700
Analysts believe UPL is on track to accelerate growth from H2FY26 onwards, driven by strong prospects in the Super Specialty Chemicals (SSC) segment (within Superform), new product launches, and increased investments by Advanta (for new market entries).
 
Nuvama Institutional Equities | Buy | Target raised to ₹808 from ₹781
The brokerage believes UPL’s reaffirmation of its FY26 guidance is credible, with a better recovery in H2FY26. The worst of the inventory and pricing pressure is behind.
 
Antique Stock Broking | Buy | Target raised to ₹730 from ₹710
The brokerage is upbeat on UPL as the management guidance was intact and it plans to hike prices of key products to aid margin recovery, according to reports. 

More From This Section

delhivery

Delhivery delivers in Q1: Stock hits 52-wk high, brokerages raise target

Federal Bank net profit up 18%

Federal Bank shares crack 5% as analysts cut target; should you sell?

JSW Cement

JSW Cement sets IPO price band at ₹139-147, opens Aug 7: Check key details

cigarette, Smoking

Brokerages remain divided on ITC after Q1 result; check recommendationpremium

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Market pullbacks may be short-lived, says charts; time to exit?premium

Topics : UPL results UPL The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks stock market trading MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 04 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesWest Indies vs Pakistan 3rd T20 LIVE Stocks to Watch TodayBharti Airtrl Q1 Results PreviewUpcoming Cricket MatchesGold and Silver Rate TodayJSW Cement IPONSDL IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon