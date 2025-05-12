Monday, May 12, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / UPL reports Q4 results: Net profit of ₹1,079 cr on higher revenue

UPL reports Q4 results: Net profit of ₹1,079 cr on higher revenue

UPL Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,079 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, supported by higher revenue.

UPL announced a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

UPL Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,079 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, supported by higher revenue.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 80 crore a year earlier.

Its total income rose 10.6 per cent to Rs 15,573 crore in the January-March quarter from Rs 14,078 crore in the year-ago period, the agrochemicals major said in a regulatory filing.

For the full financial year 2024-25, UPL posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 820 crore compared to a net loss of Rs 1,878 crore in the preceding fiscal.

The company's annual total income increased to Rs 46,637 crore from Rs 43,098 crore.

 

"The significant improvement in profitability and operational efficiency, alongside consistent revenue growth, strong operating free cash flows and strategic fund-raising initiatives resulted in our net debt reduction by around USD 1 billion," UPL Chairman and Group CEO Jai Shroff said.

The company reduced its net debt to Rs 13,860 crore as of March 31 from Rs 22,170 crore a year ago on higher operating free cash flows and Rs 470 crore gross proceeds from a rights issue and Advanta stake sale.

Its net working capital days improved to 53 days in FY25 from 86 days in the previous fiscal due to better inventory optimisation and tighter credit management, the company said.

UPL announced a dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.

Topics : Company Results UPL results Q4 Results

First Published: May 12 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

