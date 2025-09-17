Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades below 88 mark on weak dollar ahead of Fed; opens at 87.83/$

Rupee trades below 88 mark on weak dollar ahead of Fed; opens at 87.83/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 23 paise higher at 87.83 against the greenback on Wednesday

Rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee strengthened on Wednesday, trading below 88 against the US dollar, supported by weakness in the greenback ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision.
 
The domestic currency opened 23 paise higher at 87.83 against the greenback on Wednesday, according to Bloomberg. So far this financial year, the rupee has depreciated 2.7 per cent against the dollar, while in the calendar year to date, it has weakened 2.62 per cent.
 
The positive sentiment followed a phone call between the Indian Prime Minister and the US President aimed at easing trade tensions. Trump said he had a "wonderful" call with Modi and wished him a happy birthday, in a social media post on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Chief negotiators from India and the US continue negotiations in New Delhi for discussions on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA),
 
   
The currency was a bit softer today, following recent volatility triggered by broader dollar weakness and attention on India-US trade developments, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "Market mood remains cautious, with investors closely following the Federal Reserve's policy meeting as dollar softness globally is triggering rupee strength."
 

Also Read

Stocks to watch today, Sept 17

Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICAPS Securities

'Mid, smallcaps expensive, but smart stock picking can generate alpha'

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?premium

Trump tariffs, Rupee, United States, Dollar, Donald Trump, FPI

Rupee strengthens on dollar weakness ahead of Fed meet; ends at 88.06/$

The average daily trading volume (ADTV) for the futures and options segment climbed to a new record high of Rs 537 trillion in September, rising 7.2 per cent on a month-on-month basis. The ADTV for the cash segment, however, fell nearly 4 per cent to

Concord Control shares rise 4% on securing first ₹19.45-cr Kavach order

The rupee is expected to remain volatile today, supported by a softer dollar and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stance, but downward risks for the rupee persist over the medium term due to persistent external pressures and policy uncertainty, Bhansali said. "Importers can buy his dip while exporters may wait to sell." 
 
The rupee had hit a record low of 88.44 against the dollar last week, pressured by strong dollar demand from importers amid concerns over potential US tariffs. 
 
The dollar index has been hovering near two-month lows amid increased expectations of a Fed rate cut. The dollar may fall further if the FOMC outcome is more dovish than expected, analysts said. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was up 0.09 per cent at 96.71. 
 
The US rate-setting panel will announce its policy decision after Indian market hours on Wednesday. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices edged slightly lower amid heightened supply concerns of supply from Russia and the Middle East. Brent crude price was down 0.19 per cent at 68.34 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.17 per cent at 64.41 per barrel, as of 9:10 AM IST.  
 

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,300; L&T, UltraTech shine

Real Estate, capital market

Prestige Estates "doing all things right", says Nomura; sees 17% upside

ipo market listing share market

VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?

Dividend

Dividend stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, 43 others to remain in focus

Madhuri Dixit, Aquaguard, Eureka Forbes, brand, goodwill

Eureka Forbes gets two 'Buys' in 12 days; why are analysts turning bullish?

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon