Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Mangal Electrical shares hit all time low, falls 8% on posting weak Q1 nos

Mangal Electrical shares hit all time low, falls 8% on posting weak Q1 nos

In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3.73 crore, as compared to ₹5.45 crore, a year ago, down 31 per cent

Market crash

Image: Freepik

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mangal Electrical Industries shares slipped 8.2 per cent on Wednesday, logging an all time low at ₹494 per share on BSE. The stock came under pressure after the company released weak June quarter results. 
 
At 9:30 AM, Mangal Electrical’s share price was trading 7.73 per cent lower at ₹496.95 per share on BSE . In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.27 per cent at 82,602.74.
 
The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹1,373.08 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹573.95 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹494. 
 

Mangal Electrical Industries Q1 results 

In the June quarter (Q1FY26), the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3.73 crore, as compared to ₹5.45 crore, a year ago, down 31 per cent. The company’s revenue for the quarter stood at ₹89.66 crore, as against ₹114.32 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), down 21 per cent. 

Also Read

Real Estate, capital market

Prestige Estates "doing all things right", says Nomura; sees 17% upside

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres rises 3% as co becomes lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years

Dividend

Dividend stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, 43 others to remain in focus

Madhuri Dixit, Aquaguard, Eureka Forbes, brand, goodwill

Eureka Forbes gets two 'Buys' in 12 days; why are analysts turning bullish?

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?premium

 
The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹10 crore, as compared to ₹11.2 crore a year ago. 
 
"Q1FY26 was impacted by price volatility, softer demand, and slower eangineering, procurement and construction (EPC) mobilisation, leading to muted performance. The quarter 's results featured seasonal softness, but we expect stronger momentum in H2FY26, supported by improved execution. capacity expansion, and industry tailwinds. Our business fundamentals remain strong, supported by a divers Oed product mix, trusted customer relationships, and a strong order book,” said Rahul Mangal, managing director, Mangal Electrical. 
 
He added: Looking ahead, we are optimistic about our growth trajectory, driven by rising demand of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, led by the rising energy demand and encouraging power generation through renewable thrust. With initial public offering (IPO) proceeds being deployed towards capacity expansion at our Jaipur and Reengus facilities, along with strengthening of working capital, we are well-positioned to improve execution efficiency and scale up our operations.
 
The management remains confident that the medium-to-long-term outlook is positive, and Mangal E: Electrical Industries Ltd is prepared to capitalise on the significant opportunities emerging in India’s power infrastructure industry.
 
Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd. specialize in processing and manufacturing of transformer components and transformers for the power infrastructure industry. It also offers EPC services for setting up electrical substations. Our customers includes governmental, municipal utilities and private sector energy producers. Company has five production facilities situated at Jaipur and Reengus and business operations are managed through corporate office in Jaipur.

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; all sectors gain; Bharat Electronics up 2%

Delhivery, Aegis in focus as JPMorgan initiates coverage

Delhivery, Aegis Logistics get new 'overweight' from JPMorgan; check target

Rupee

Rupee trades below 88 mark on weak dollar ahead of Fed; opens at 87.83/$

ipo market listing share market

VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?

Stocks to watch today, Sept 17

Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q1 results

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon