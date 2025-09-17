Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 09:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Apollo Tyres rises 3% as co becomes lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years

Apollo Tyres rises 3% as co becomes lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years

At 9:25 AM, Apollo Tyres share price was trading 0.85 per cent higher at ₹490.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,623.34 levels.

Apollo Tyres share price today, Apollo Tyres, bse, nse

Apollo Tyres Ltd is a global tyre manufacturer and India’s leading tyre brand. It operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India, along with one unit each in the Netherlands and Hungary. | Photo: WIkicommons

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Apollo Tyres share price: Apollo Tyres share price rose up to 2.50 per cent to an intraday high of ₹499 per share on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
 
At 9:25 AM, Apollo Tyres share price was trading 0.85 per cent higher at ₹490.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,623.34 levels.  Track Stock Market LIVE Updates 

Why did Apollo Tyres rise in trade today?

 
Apollo Tyres share price rose after the company announced that it has become the lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years.
 
“In a landmark announcement Apollo Tyres has been named as the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a prestigious 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the company said, in a statement.
 
 
Under the collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey.

Also Read

Market crash, market fall, stock market, global market

Mangal Electrical shares hit all time low, falls 8% on posting weak Q1 nos

Real Estate, capital market

Prestige Estates "doing all things right", says Nomura; sees 17% upside

Dividend

Dividend stocks: SJVN, GMDC, Hindustan Copper, 43 others to remain in focus

Madhuri Dixit, Aquaguard, Eureka Forbes, brand, goodwill

Eureka Forbes gets two 'Buys' in 12 days; why are analysts turning bullish?

Mahindra & Mahindra, M&M, GST 2.0, cess removal, FADA, auto retail sales, festive demand, passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, tractors, commercial vehicles, August sales

Up to 18% surge in 1 month: Is GST-led rally in auto stocks near its end?premium

 
Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sports at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.” 
 
The agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men’s and women’s teams) home and away matches. 
 
Financially, Apollo Tyres reported a 24 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹302 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q1FY26), citing lower sales and higher raw material costs. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of ₹397 crore in the same quarter last year. 
Revenue from operations came in at ₹6,335 crore for the reporting quarter, up slightly from ₹6,245 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.
  Apollo Tyres Ltd is a global tyre manufacturer and India’s leading tyre brand. It operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India, along with one unit each in the Netherlands and Hungary. The company sells its products under two international brands, Apollo and Vredestein, and has a presence in over 100 countries through an extensive network of branded, exclusive, and multi-product outlets.

More From This Section

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 300 pts, Nifty tops 25,300; all sectors gains; Bharat Electronics up 2%

Rupee

Rupee trades below 88 mark on weak dollar ahead of Fed; opens at 87.83/$

ipo market listing share market

VMS TMT IPO opens today: Analysts see long-term potential; should you bid?

Stocks to watch today, Sept 17

Stocks to Watch today: Urban Company, Akzo Nobel, BEL, One Mobikwik, DRL

Urban Company IPO

Urban Company IPO allotment finalised; here's what to expect from listing

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Apollo Tyres stock Apollo Tyres BCCI Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Indian equities MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon