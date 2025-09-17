Apollo Tyres rises 3% as co becomes lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years

Apollo Tyres share price: Apollo Tyres share price rose up to 2.50 per cent to an intraday high of ₹499 per share on Wednesday, September 17, 2025.
At 9:25 AM, Apollo Tyres share price was trading 0.85 per cent higher at ₹490.95 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.29 per cent higher at 82,623.34 levels. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
Why did Apollo Tyres rise in trade today?
Apollo Tyres share price rose after the company announced that it has become the lead sponsor of Team India for 3 years.
“In a landmark announcement Apollo Tyres has been named as the Lead Sponsor of the Indian Cricket Team under a prestigious 3-year strategic partnership with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI),” the company said, in a statement.
Under the collaboration, the Apollo Tyres logo will be featured on the front and leading arm of the official Team India jersey.
Neeraj Kanwar, vice chairman and managing director, Apollo Tyres Ltd said, “Cricket’s unmatched popularity in India and worldwide makes it an honour for us to become the ‘National Team Lead Sponsor’ of Team India. This partnership is about national pride, strengthening consumer trust and showcasing Apollo as a true leader in our category, while supporting Indian sports at the highest level and creating unforgettable moments for fans worldwide.”
The agreement grants Apollo Tyres the Title Sponsor Rights for all Bilateral and ICC (both men’s and women’s teams) home and away matches.
Financially, Apollo Tyres reported a 24 per cent drop in consolidated net profit to ₹302 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (Q1FY26), citing lower sales and higher raw material costs. In comparison, the company had posted a net profit of ₹397 crore in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from operations came in at ₹6,335 crore for the reporting quarter, up slightly from ₹6,245 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, the company said in a statement.
Apollo Tyres Ltd is a global tyre manufacturer and India’s leading tyre brand. It operates multiple manufacturing facilities across India, along with one unit each in the Netherlands and Hungary. The company sells its products under two international brands, Apollo and Vredestein, and has a presence in over 100 countries through an extensive network of branded, exclusive, and multi-product outlets.