Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Urban Company makes stellar debut as shares jump 62% over issue price

Urban Company makes stellar debut as shares jump 62% over issue price

Investor interest in the company was evident from its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO)

(L-R) Varun Khaitan, chief operating officer of Urban Co., Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO, Ashish Chauhan, CEO, NSE and Raghav Chandra, chief technology and product officer, pose for a photograph with the bell during the company's listing ceremony at the NS

(L-R) Varun Khaitan, chief operating officer of Urban Co., Abhiraj Singh Bhal, CEO, Ashish Chauhan, CEO, NSE and Raghav Chandra, chief technology and product officer, pose for a photograph with the bell during the company's listing ceremony at the NSE in Mumbai, on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Urban Company shares made a robust stock market debut on Wednesday, ending the session 62 per cent higher than their issue price. The stock was listed at ₹161 — a 56 per cent premium to its issue price of ₹103 — and closed at ₹167, giving the company a market capitalisation of ₹23,987 crore ($2.4 billion). 
 
Investor interest in the company was evident from its blockbuster initial public offering (IPO). The ₹1,900 crore issue was fully subscribed within hours of opening and eventually received bids 104 times the size of the offer, making it the most subscribed large IPO of the year. 
 
 
Institutional investors subscribed 140.2 times, high-net-worth individuals 74.04 times, retail investors 39.25 times, and employees 36.8 times. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of ₹472 crore and an offer-for-sale worth ₹1,428 crore, with shares priced in the ₹98–103 band.  
 
The blockbuster reception is expected to boost confidence among other new-age startups such as PhysicsWallah, BillionBrains Garage Ventures (owner of Groww), Pine Labs, Meesho, and Lenskart, which are waiting in the wings to launch offerings. Established players like Hero Fincorp, Tata Capital, and LG Electronics India are also preparing their IPOs.   

Also Read

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Markets hit two-month highs on Fed hopes and trade optimism; rupee rebounds

markets

Street Signs: Nifty hot streak meets Fed test; cash turnover hits 6-mth lowpremium

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

KKR, Blackstone turn India into Asia's buyout HQ after China slow down

ipo market listing share market

Glass Wall Systems files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹60-cr; check details

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares slip after US stocks sink, Japan faces political uncertainty

 
Backed by Tiger Global, Urban Company is a services marketplace connecting customers to professionals in categories such as at-home beauty and grooming, cleaning, plumbing, carpentry, and appliance repair. Founded in 2014, it operates in 47 Indian cities as well as in the UAE and Singapore. Growing numbers of urban professionals and easier discretionary spending following cuts in GST and direct taxes are expected to underpin demand for its services.  
 
“Investors have viewed it as a differentiated platform offering new services to consumers, reflected in its subscription numbers and bumper listing,” said Geetanjali Kedia, investment advisor at SP Tulisan.  
 
Still, questions remain over the company’s ability to deliver sustained profitability.  
 
“Financials did not convince us as core operations are yet to be profitable, with valuations already pricing in performance two years ahead. Overseas operations remain deep in losses. FY25 profit was due to a deferred tax credit, while Q1FY26 gains were largely from other income. Optically, Urban Company looks profitable, but operationally it is not yet the case, even at a net transaction value of ₹3,300 crore. Demand for the IPO was more frenzy, particularly among those who missed Eternal’s stock rally,” Kedia cautioned.
 
Meanwhile, smaller IPOs also debuted on Wednesday. Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra gained 12 per cent on listing, while Dev Accelerator ended 5.5 per cent higher. Both their issues were subscribed around 60 times. 

More From This Section

Metro Brands (Photo: Shoes & Accessories)

Footwear maker Metro Brands finds new spring in its step after GST cutpremium

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Indiabulls AMC, others pay ₹1.43 cr to settle AIF rules violations case

urban company

Urban Company shares jump 62% above issue price on trading debut

NSE, BSE, shares slump, trading volumes, Sebi, Jane Street, high-frequency traders, derivatives turnover, market capitalization, index options, F&O turnover

Sebi mulls allowing FPIs in non-cash, non-agri commodity derivatives

Chris Wood

Market to rally if nominal growth improves, earnings pick up: Chris Wood

Topics : stock markets initial public offering IPO Markets india startup

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Hyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon