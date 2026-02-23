Monday, February 23, 2026 | 10:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
CIE Automotive shares soar 12% as Q3 profit meets Street's estimates

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:37 AM IST

Shares of CIE Automotive India Ltd. rose over 12 per cent on Monday as analysts remained bullish after it reported a 10.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q3FY26). 
 
The company's stock rose as much as 12.07 per cent during the day to ₹526 per share, the biggest intraday gain since December 31 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 9.1 per cent higher at ₹512.1 apiece, compared to a 0.62 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 09:58 AM. 
 
Shares of the company rose for the third straight session and currently trade at 29 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 19.6 per cent this year, compared to a 1.2 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty 50. CIE Automotive has a total market capitalisation of ₹19,199.53 crore. 
 

CIE Automotive Q3 results 

CIE Automotive India reported a 10.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹204.31 crore for the fourth quarter of 2025, driven by a 13.4 per cent increase in revenue from operations to ₹2,393 crore compared with the same period last year.
 
For the full year 2025, the company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹828.17 crore, up 0.1 per cent Y-o-Y, while net sales rose 4.9 per cent to ₹9,406.47 crore.

Analysts on CIE Automotive Q3 results 

Analysts at Motilal Oswal said domestic demand in India is picking up across segments following the GST rate cut. However, the outlook for Europe remains subdued, though it appears to be stabilising at lower levels. The brokerage expects the India business to remain the primary growth driver for CIE Automotive India in CY26.
 
CIE Automotive India is a multi-technology automotive components supplier. It is a subsidiary of the CIE Automotive group of Spain.
 
The brokerage highlighted the company's key financial strengths, including its net debt-free status, disciplined capital expenditure and inorganic expansion framework, consistent positive free cash flow generation, and an improving return trajectory. CIE Automotive India remains focused on sustaining profitability through operational efficiencies, it added. Motilal Oswal has reiterated a 'Buy' rating on the stock with a target price of ₹539, an upside of 15 per cent from Friday's close. 
 
(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by the analysts in this article are their own and not those of the website or its management. Business Standard advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)
 

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

