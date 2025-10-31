Friday, October 31, 2025 | 10:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets log best month since March; Nifty gained 4.5% in October

Markets log best month since March; Nifty gained 4.5% in October

The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained 4.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent in October, settling 2.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent below their all-time highs reached in September 2024

Nifty and Sensex

Financials, banks, private lenders jumped between 4.3 per cent and 6 per cent in October, helped by strong results from HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. IT jumped 6.1 per cent on better-than-expected results from TCS.

Reuters
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Domestic equity benchmarks logged their biggest monthly gains in seven months in October as strong corporate earnings and reasonable valuations drew in foreign investors.
 
The Nifty 50 and the BSE Sensex gained 4.5 per cent and 4.6 per cent in October, settling 2.1 per cent and 2.4 per cent below their all-time highs reached in September 2024.
 
On the day, the Nifty 50 fell 0.6 per cent to 25,722.1, and Sensex shed 0.55 per cent to 83,938.71, weighed by private lenders on potential outflows due to new index eligibility rules.

Also Read

BFSI summit

BS BFSI Summit: 'Rising loan appeal hits corporate bond market's momentum'

(From left) K Balasubramanian, CEO, Citi India; Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; and P D Singh, CEO, India & S Asia, Standard Chartered Bank | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

This could be largest IPO year in Indian history: Foreign Bank CEO Panel

Nifty and Sensex

Markets rally as Nifty tops 26,000; metals, energy stocks lead gains

share market

Top stocks to buy: Ujjivan SFB, Zensar Tech on analyst radar; check target

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

US-China thaw, US Federal Reserve rate cut hope lift stock markets

 
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said on Thursday that bank stock indices linked to derivatives contracts will be restructured in a phased manner by March 2026. This is estimated to lead to outflows of about $300 million from HDFC Bank and $190 million from ICICI Bank , the two heaviest-weighted stocks in the benchmarks.
 
 
The two lost 1.1 per cent and 1.3 per cent, respectively, on the day.
 
“While some profit booking emerged near the 26,000 mark, October has been a strong rebound month for markets with earnings delivering no major disappointments,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research.
 
“We are still trading at a premium to other markets, but relative to the valuations in September 2024, it has cooled. This is bringing back some foreign buying, especially with earnings set to pick up and stable monsoons likely to keep inflation in check,” he added.
 
Foreign investors bought domestic shares worth $1.94 billion in October as of Thursday, snapping three months of outflows. All 16 major sectors posted gains for the month. The broader smallcaps and mid-caps rose 4.7 per cent and 5.8 per cent, respectively.
 
Financials, banks, private lenders jumped between 4.3 per cent and 6 per cent in October, helped by strong results from HDFC Bank and Axis Bank. IT jumped 6.1 per cent on better-than-expected results from TCS.
 
Orkla India booked 48.73x on final day
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of Orkla India got subscribed 48.73 times on the final day of bidding on Friday.
 
The Rs 1,667 crore IPO received bids for 77,96,62,280 shares against 1,59,99,104 shares on offer in three-day bidding, according to details available with the NSE.
 
Qualified institutional buyers’ category fetched 117.63 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors garnered 54.42 times subscription. Retail individual investors part received 7.05 times subscription.
 
Orkla India on Tuesday said it has raised around Rs 500 crore from anchor inve­stors. The company has fixed a price band of Rs 695 to Rs 730 per share, aiming for a valuation of around Rs 10,000 crore at the upper end. The company’s IPO is a complete offer-for-sale (OFS) of 22.8 million equity shares by the promoter and other shareholders, with no fresh issue component. 
 
Since it is an OFS, the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO, and the entire money will go to the selling shareholders. Orkla India, formerly known as MTR Foods, is a multi-category Indian food company. It manufactures products as spices, ready-to-eat, sweets and breakfast mixes, under prominent brands such as MTR, Rasoi Magic, and Eastern. The company sells its products under the brands MTR and Eastern. Orkla India will make its debut on the stock exchanges on November 6. (PTI) 
 
Studds Accessories gets subscribed 5x on Day 2
 
The initial public offering (IPO) of helmets manufacturer Studds Accessories received 5.08 times subscription on the second day of share sale on Friday.
 
The company’s IPO got bids for 2,76,79,325 shares against 54,50,284 shares on offer, according to NSE data. The portion for non-institutional investors fetched 9.61 times subscription while the category for retail individual investors got subscribed
 
6.02 times. The quota for qualified institutional buyers received 4 per cent subscription. Studds Accessories on Wednesday said it has raised nearly Rs 137 crore from anchor investors. (PTI)
 
MS Dhoni-backed Finbud Fin to raise Rs 71.6 crore
 
S Dhoni-backed Finbud Financial Services, a phygital lending enabler, on Friday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 140-142 per share for the Rs 71.6 crore initial share sale. The initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription on November 6 and close on November 10. Bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on November 4, Finbud Financial Services said in a statement. (PTI)

More From This Section

ITC

ITC's healthy core business signals rerating scope amid weak Q2 agri showpremium

SEBI

Sebi launches recruitment drive for 110 Grade A officer positions

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex sheds 467 points, Nifty at 25,722; SMIDs dip; PSBs outperform

bfsi summit 2025, equity funds

Indian market remains robust, though valuations not cheap: Industry leaders

Strides Pharma

Strides Pharma spurts 15%, hits all-time high on strong Q2 performance

Topics : Markets News Sensex and Nifty Nifty 50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon