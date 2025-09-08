MosChip Technologies zooms 57% in 1 week, nears 52-week high; here's why

MosChip Technologies share price today
Shares of MosChip Technologies (MosChip) hit an over 11-month high at ₹268.80, as they rallied 9 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock was quoting higher for the seventh straight trading day, and has surged 63 per cent during the period. In the past one week, the market price of the company has appreciated by 57 per cent, as compared to 0.38 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.
Currently, MosChip quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹279 touched on September 16, 2024. It had hit a record high of ₹326.80 on June 25, 2024.
MosChip's clarification on significant movement in stock price of the company
MosChip said the company maintains robust internal controls and corporate governance practices to monitor and prevent any unauthorized dissemination of information. The company confirmed that it does not hold any unpublished price-sensitive information (UPSI) that could have contributed to the volume of shares traded.
"The fluctuation in our share price appears to be entirely market-driven and is attributable to general market dynamics, which are beyond the company’s control", Moschip said on clarification on the emails received from BSE and NSE towards significant movement in the price of company security across Exchanges. Track Stock Market LIVE Updates
MosChip outlook
MosChip Technologies is leading silicon, product engineering services and AI/ML engineering company. The company works across industries including semiconductors, industrial and home automation, automotive, media and entertainment, consumer electronics, telecommunications, networking, data centres, and healthcare.
The global semiconductor industry is experiencing significant growth, fuelled by emerging technologies like AI, 5G, and the Internet of Things (IoT), and also by increasing demand from consumer electronics, automotive, and cloud computing sectors. Key trends include supply chain resilience, advanced packaging, and the push for sustainability.
India is transforming from a consumer to a key manufacturer in the global semiconductor value chain, with the chip market expected to reach $100-110 billion by 2030. This transformation is driven by strategic initiatives by the government, including the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the SEMICON India Programme, and global partnerships like iCET. The Indian semiconductor market was estimated at ~$38 billion in 2023, $45-50 billion in 2024-2025, and is expected to reach $63 billion by 2026band $100-110 billion by 2030, MosChip said in its FY25 annual report, which the company released on Thursday, September 4, 2025.
India’s market is expected to occupy a substantial portion of the global semiconductor market, with India contributing to the three primary pillars of the semiconductor manufacturing supply chain: equipment, materials, and services.
The ISM was approved by the Union Cabinet in December 2021. With an outlay of ₹76,000 crore, the programme aims to provide financial support for investments in semiconductor fabrication, display manufacturing, and chip design to strengthen India’s integration into global electronics value chains.
Envisioned to be led by global experts in the Semiconductor and Display industry, ISM aims to build a strong semiconductor and display ecosystem, positioning India as a global hub for electronics manufacturing and design, while serving as the nodal agency for the efficient and seamless implementation of semiconductor and display schemes, the company said in annual report.