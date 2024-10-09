Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on October 09

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities suggests buying these stocks on October 09

Nifty has retraced 23.6 per cent of the entire fall seen from its all time high. Nifty has also closed near its 50 DMA(25,045).

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Vinay Rajani Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 7:54 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After falling for almost 1600 points from the all time high of 26,277, Nifty turned north and closed on a strong wicket. Nifty has formed bullish “Harami” candlestick pattern on the daily chart. Nifty has retraced 23.6 per cent of the entire fall seen from its all time high. Nifty has also closed near its 50 DMA(25,045).

Above 25,070, Next resistance comes in at 25,299, which happens to be 38.2 per cent retracement of the downswing. Bullish formation will be negated if support of 25,755 is breached.

Buy Coforge (Rs 7,340) | Target: Rs 7,580 | Stop-loss: Rs 7,150

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

Stock is trading at its all time high. Stock has remained resilient in the falling market. Stock is holding strongest technical setup as compared to other IT stocks. Stock is placed above all important moving averages. Stock has been forming higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily and weekly charts.

Buy Glenmark Pharma (Rs 1,737) | Target: Rs 1,790 | Stop-loss: Rs 1.690

Stock has broken out from the consolidation pattern which held for last four weeks. Stock price has reclaimed its level above its 20 days EMA. Stock is trading above all important moving averages, indicating bullish trend on all time frames. Indicators and oscillators have turned bullish on daily and weekly chart. Pharma sectorseems to have resumed its uptrend after small consolidation. 

(Disclaimer: Vinay Rajani, CMT is a senior technical and derivative analyst at HDFC securities. Views expressed are his own.)


Also Read

Stock Market, Market

Stocks to Watch: RIL, TaMo, Torrent Power, Tata Tech, Patanjali Foods

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Nifty Bank, Private Bank: Buy on dips strategy suggested, keys levels here

A man talks on phone at the National Stock Exchange as its new logo for for the benchmark Nifty50 is seen on a glass-wall, in Mumbai

Technical indicators show strong support for Nifty: Is it time to buy dips?

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

These are top two stocks recommended by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

share market stock market trading

SBI Card, SDBL, BoB; top stocks by Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi for Oct 7

Topics : Stock calls BSE NSE NSE Nifty50 benchmark index Indian stock exchanges Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading MARKETS TODAY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesAustralia Women vs New Zealand Women LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon