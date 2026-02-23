Monday, February 23, 2026 | 12:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sudarshan Pharma slips 3% after GST department conducts search and seizure

Sudarshan Pharma slips 3% after GST department conducts search and seizure

In a year, Sudarshan Pharma shares have tanked around 19 per cent as compared to the Sensex's rise of 11.2 per cent

Sudarshan Pharma share

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 12:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sudarshan Pharma Industries shares slipped 3.06 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹25.62 per share. At 11:59 AM, Sudarshan Pharma’s share price was trading 3.06 per cent lower at ₹25.62 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.43 per cent at 83,172.31.
 
In a year, Sudarshan Pharma shares have tanked around 19 per cent as compared to the Sensex’s rise of 11.2 per cent.
 
The selling pressure on the counter came after the goods and services tax (GST) department initiated an inspection, search, and seizure operation at the registered office of the company on February 21, 2026. 
 
 
According to the filing, the company is in the process of collating and responding to the GST department, and accordingly final report relating to the search and seizure operation will be concluded as per the laid down procedures. 
 
That apart, Sudarshan Pharma reported its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on January 28, 2026. In Q3, the company posted a net profit of ₹4.15 crore, compared to ₹3.9 crore a year ago.   ALSO READ | Morepen Labs share price zooms 16% on winning ₹825 crore global order 

Also Read

Stock market on Monday, Feb 23.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 350 pts; Nifty eyes 25,700 mark; IDFC First slides 16%, UPL down 15%

Morepen Laboratories share price today, February 23, 2026

Morepen Labs share price zooms 16% on winning ₹825 crore global order

Vedanta share price today

Vedanta shares rise 2% as board to consider fundraise; analysts bullish

AU Small Finance Bank share price

AU SFB tanks 7%; de-empanelment may trigger trust deficit, say analysts

IDFC First Bank

IDFC First Bank cracks 20% on ₹590 cr fraud; Near-term volatility likely

Its revenue from operations stood at ₹168 crore, compared to ₹115.65 crore a year ago. Its Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹23.4 crore, as compared to ₹16.6 crore a year ago. Ebitda margin stood at 22.8 per cent, compared to 39.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y).
 
“The company is continuously focusing on increasing exports and manufacturing sales and even working on maximising its profit margin on the resale of active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) in local markets; therefore, there is substantial growth in Ebitda margin in FY25 and consequently, the company has achieved substantial growth in profit after tax (PAT) for the same period,” the company said in its filing. 
 
Sudarshan Pharma Industries was incorporated in 2008 in Mumbai as Sudarshan Specialty Chemsolve Private Limited and was later renamed Sudarshan Pharma Industries Private Limited. In 2016, the company was converted into a public limited entity and listed as Sudarshan Pharma Industries Limited.
 
The company is promoted by Hemal V. Mehta and Sachin V. Mehta. Sudarshan Pharma says its growth has been driven by the promoters’ focus on building an integrated chemicals and pharma platform and a strong value-led culture.

More From This Section

FIIs have cut their stake in Indian IT cos

FIIs cut stake in IT firms in Q3FY26 amid AI woes; here's what data shows

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Sterlite Technologies zooms 90% in 1 month; why telecom stock in demand?

UPL share price

UPL restructuring: Analysts decode impact on valuations, Advanta IPO

Baazar Style Retail share price

Baazar Style Retail share price rises 4% in trade on opening of new stores

Narayana Hrudayalaya share price

Narayana Hrudayalaya up 3% on 3.3-acre Bengaluru land buy for expansion

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Domestic markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayShree Ram Twistex IPOGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyClean Max Enviro IPODrug Lord El Mencho KilledCBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance