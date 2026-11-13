Vodafone Idea shares decline 3.5% on wider-than-expected loss in Q2

Vodafone Idea share price: Shares of Vodafone Idea declined by over 3 per cent in Friday's trading session following the announcement of the company's earnings for the quarter ended September 2026.

On the back of widening losses, Vodafone Idea shares opened lower at ₹12.60 compared with the last closing price of ₹12.98 on the BSE. Soon, it fell to the day's low of ₹12.52, losing 3.54 per cent in intraday deals.

Within less than 20 minutes of opening, 119.9 million shares of Vodafone Idea had changed hands on BSE and NSE combined. As of 9.37 am, the stock was trading 3.16 per cent lower at ₹12.57.

Vodafone Idea Q2 results

The third-largest Indian telecom player, after Reliance's Jio Platforms and Bharti Airtel, reported a wider-than-expected loss in the second quarter of the financial year (Q2 FY27) due to exceptional loss of ₹462 crore.

Vodafone Idea's Q2 FY27 loss stood at ₹5,975 crore compared with ₹5,524 crore in Q2FY26. The bottom line was pulled down by a ₹462 crore exceptional loss from reassessing the fair market value of Vodafone Plc equity shares, which accrue to the company over five years under a 2018 settlement. READ MORE

That said, steady subscriber addition and shift to higher value services helped drive the average revenue per user (ARPU) by 9.7 per cent to ₹198. Revenue from operations grew about 6 per cent YoY to ₹11,884 crore from ₹11,195 crore.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty below 25,200; realty, auto shares weigh The beleaguered telco also said informed about securing ₹4,000 crore additional funding in Q2 FY27, taking its total funds raised to around ₹10,500 crore.

Commenting on the earnings, Seema Srivastava, senior research analyst at SMC Global, said that Vodafone Idea reported an encouraging Q2 FY27 performance, with all seven key business parameters showing improvement, driven by ARPU expansion, subscriber additions and higher data consumption.

Overall, operational recovery is gaining traction; however, negative net worth of ₹44,298 crore, substantial deferred payment obligations and high funding requirements remain key concerns.

Going ahead, she said, sustained subscriber growth, ARPU improvement and successful execution of the capex programme will be critical for achieving a sustainable financial turnaround.

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