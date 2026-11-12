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Home / Markets / News / Standard Chartered brings four Signature CIO Funds from GIFT City

Standard Chartered brings four Signature CIO Funds from GIFT City

Standard Chartered has partnered with Amundi Asset Management and SBI Funds International to offer multi-asset portfolios investing across global markets from GIFT City.

standard chartered

Standard Chartered has launched four Signature CIO Funds from GIFT City in partnership with Amundi Asset Management and SBI Funds International, expanding its global multi-asset investment offerings for wealthy clients in India | Image: Bloomberg

Our Bureau
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 10:44 PM IST

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Standard Chartered on Thursday launched four Signature Chief Investment Office (CIO) Funds from GIFT City, expanding international investment solutions for wealthy clients in India.
 
Developed in partnership with Amundi Asset Management and SBI Funds International (IFSC), the funds offer diversified multi-asset portfolios investing across global equities, bonds, commodities, liquid alternatives and cash.
 
The launch follows approval from the International Financial Services Centres Authority to distribute capital market products from GIFT City. The Signature CIO Funds have attracted over $5 billion in assets under management since their launch in 2022 and are available across 13 markets, with GIFT City the latest addition.
 

BSE changes methodology for six sector indices

 
BSE Index Services on Thursday announced a rejig of six sector indices, effective Friday, November 13.
 
 
BSE Auto, Oil & Gas, Metal, Capital Goods, Consumer Durables and Realty will be renamed with a “BSE 500” prefix. The indices will now draw their universe from BSE 500 constituents classified under the respective sector, replacing the earlier 90 per cent market-coverage rule.

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Topics : Standard Chartered CIO GIFT City Funds and securities

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 10:44 PM IST