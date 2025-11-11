Want dividends? Keep an eye on these 5 stocks today; check full list

Dividend stocks today, Tuesday, November 11, 2025: Investors looking to earn dividend income may keep an eye on shares of Elitecon International, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Kaveri Seed Company, Sagility, and Symphony during Tuesday’s session, as all these companies have declared interim dividends for their shareholders.
According to data available on the BSE, these stocks will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 12, 2025. To be eligible for the announced payouts, investors must hold the shares on or before the ex-dividend date, which, in this case, falls on November 12, 2025.
Among the lot, Gujarat Pipavav Port leads with an interim dividend of ₹5.40 per share, followed by Kaveri Seed Company at ₹5 per share. Symphony has declared an interim dividend of ₹1 per share, while Sagility and Elitecon International will distribute ₹0.05 per share each. All five companies have fixed November 12, 2025, as the record date to determine shareholder eligibility for the interim dividend.
Separately, shares of Astral, Chalet Hotels, Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys, Metropolis Healthcare, Nuvama Wealth Management, Saregama India, Siyaram Silk Mills, and Steelcast will also remain in focus today as they trade ex-dividend. Among these, Nuvama Wealth Management tops the list with an interim dividend of ₹70 per share, followed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers at ₹5.75 per share. Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals and Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys have declared ₹5 per share each, while Saregama India will pay ₹4.50 per share. Metropolis Healthcare and Siyaram Silk Mills have announced ₹4 per share each, Astral at ₹1.50 per share, Chalet Hotels at ₹1 per share, and Steelcast at ₹0.36 per share.