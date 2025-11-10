Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Defence stocks in focus; Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach, HAL rally up to 5%

Defence stocks in focus; Bharat Dynamics, Garden Reach, HAL rally up to 5%

R&D spending by India's defense PSUs over the next five years is slated to increase with a projected expenditure of ₹32,766 crore, exceeding ₹30,952 crore invested in the past 10 years.

Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launcher weapon

Image: X@ANI

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence companies share price today

 
Shares of defence companies, public as well as private sector, were in focus and rallied up to 8 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
 
Dynamatic Technologies was up 8 per cent to ₹9,208.50 on the NSE in intra-day trade. Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (₹2,748) and Bharat Dynamics (₹1,520) surged 5 per cent each, while Hindustan Aeronautics soared 4 per cent to ₹4,792.
 
Data Patterns (India), Cochin Shipyard, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders and Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing were up in the range to 1 per cent to 3 per cent.
 
 
At 01:49 PM; Nifty India Defence index was up 1.5 per cent as compared to 0.45 per cent rise in the Nifty 50.
 

Why are defence stocks in focus today?

 
The Ministry of Defence (MoD) will conduct its annual performance review of the 16 Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) today, owing to “Year of Reforms” initiative. The review will focus on accelerating research and development (R&D), exports, and indigenisation across India’s defence manufacturing ecosystem. 

Also Read

Signatureglobal share price in focus

Signatureglobal shares drop 4% after Q2 results; earnings breakdown here

Steel Industry, JSW steel, Tata, steel, SAIL, Steel Authority of India ,ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel, VTB Capital,Essar Steel,Numetal,Vedanta steel, Vedanta, Electrosteel Steels,Bhushan Power & Steel, METAL INDUSTRY

SAIL gains 4%, hits 15-month high; what's driving the PSU's stock price?

Lenskart share price

Lenskart recovers after weak debut; experts split on outlook; hold or sell?

AIA Engineering share price

AIA Engineering gains 5% post Q2 results; should you buy, sell or hold?

Hindustan Aeronautics share price in focus

HAL shares rise 3% on inking agreement with General Electric; check details

 
According to a Business Standard report, R&D spending by the country’s 16 DPSUs over the next five years is slated to increase with a projected expenditure of ₹32,766 crore, exceeding ₹30,952 crore invested in the past 10 years.
 
This comes amid a 15.4 per cent rise in the DPSUs’ combined turnover to ₹1.08 trillion, a 19.5 per cent increase in cumulative profit after tax to ₹20,021 crore, and a 51 per cent jump in exports in FY25 over FY24, according to the MoD.
 
DPSUs are expected to benefit from the heightened R&D focus and policy reforms. The seven newly corporatized Ordnance DPSUs are also set to play a major role, with a combined R&D investment of over ₹3,000 crore planned over the next five years, while defence shipyards have earmarked ₹1,300 crore for technology development.
 
ICICI Securities believe that increase in R&D expenditure by defence PSUs in the coming periods will be structurally positive for the sector as it will help India to build strategic autonomy, reduce foreign dependencies, and establish competitive advantages in global defence market. Increasing R&D spend will further accelerate the development of critical technologies including jet engines, advanced radars, missile seekers, electronic warfare systems, artificial intelligence systems, hypersonic weapons etc. 
 
Defence PSUs like Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Electronics, Bharat Dynamics, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Garden Reach Shipbuilders, Midhani, Cochin Shipyard are poised to benefit considerably from increasing R&D focus in the coming years, the brokerage firm said in a note.
 
Meanwhile, HAL has signed an agreement with General Electric Company (GE), for $1 billion (~₹ 8,870 crore), for the supply of 113 F404-GE-IN20 engines and a comprehensive support package for the execution of the 97 LCA Mk1A fighter aircraft programme, following the contract signing for the project in September 2025. Under the agreement, engine deliveries are scheduled between 2027 and 2032, ensuring timely execution of the LCA Mk1A production plan.
 
HAL maintains a robust order book, standing at approximately ₹1.9 trillion as on June 30, 2025 (compared to ₹94,000 crore as of March 31, 2024), which provides strong revenue visibility over the medium term and underscoring the company’s strong strategic and competitive position.
 
While competition from the private sector may intensify in the medium term, HAL mitigates this risk through its established track record, longstanding relationship with the Indian defence forces, expansive manufacturing capacity, skilled workforce, and commitment to research and development (R&D). HAL further benefits from the favourable government policies, particularly the Make in India and mandatory offset initiatives, which reinforce its role as a key driver of domestic defence production, according to the rating agency ICRA.
 

More From This Section

trading, markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 340 pts, Nifty below 25,600; SMIDs in green; IT, pharma rally

Sugar sector, Agriculture, Sanjeev Chopra, Union Food Secretary, ethanol

Balrampur, Dhampur: Sugar stocks gain up to 7% as govt clears 1.5MT exports

Nifty Smallcap index can crash up to 16,130, down 5.3 per cent from present levels, warn tech charts; key near support seen at 16,790.

3 technical reasons why Nifty Smallcap is underperforming today; may dip 5%

Infosys

Nifty IT index rallies 2%; Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS gain up to 3%; here's why

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

PLI incentive schemes: achieving ambitions, but timelines and progress vary

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading defence firms Market trends HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Bharat Dynamics Bharat Electronics Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon