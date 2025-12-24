Wednesday, December 24, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr

NIBE share price jumps 6% as board okays fundraise of up to ₹250 cr

The share price of NIBE rose following the announcement that the Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, Tuesday, December 23, 2025, approved a proposal to raise funds of upto ₹250 cr

NIBE share price today



SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 24 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NIBE share price today: NIBE shares rose up to 5.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,186.75 per share on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. 
 
At 9:30 AM, NIBE shares were trading 3.34 per cent higher at ₹1,160.30 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading flat with a positive bias at 85,576.07 levels.
 

Why did NIBE share price rise today?

 
The share price of NIBE rose following the announcement that the Company's Board of Directors, at its meeting held today, Tuesday, December 23, 2025, approved a proposal to raise funds of up to ₹249.85 crore.
 
 
In an exchange filing, NIBE said, “We hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today, i.e., Tuesday, December 23, 2025, has, inter alia, approved the proposal for fund raising up to to an amount of ₹249,84,96,000.”
 
The fund-raising will be carried out through the issuance of up to 4,40,000 equity shares of face value ₹10 each at an issue price of ₹1,248 per share, comprising a premium of ₹1,238 per share; and the issuance of up to 15,62,000 equity warrants, each fully convertible into one equity share of face value ₹10, at an issue price of ₹1,248 per warrant, including a premium of ₹1,238 per warrant.

At the beginning of the month, the company received possession of the entire Plot Number A-1/2 admeasuring 3,14,357 square metres situated at Shirdi Industrial Area, Taluka - Kopargaon & Rahata, District - Ahilyanagar from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC).
 
Last month, Rajesh Khatri, chief financial officer (CFO) of the company stepped down, effective November 12, 2025, due to personal reasons. 
 
Financially, the company posted a net loss of ₹9.68 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), as against net profit of ₹8.89 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year (Q2FY25).
 
NIBE’s revenue from operations dropped to ₹73.36 crore in the Q2FY26, from ₹135.98 crore in the September quarter of FY25.
 

About NIBE

NIBE, an Indian defence technology company, is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and integration of sophisticated defence systems. With a strong focus on innovation, self-reliance, and global collaboration, NIBE plays a crucial role in boosting the country’s defence readiness and export capabilities.   
 
NIBE’s market capitalisation is ₹1,677.94 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category. The 52-week high of NIBE is ₹2,000.55, while its 52-week low is ₹753.05 apiece.

First Published: Dec 24 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

