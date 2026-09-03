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Home / Markets / News / Why are Swiggy shares falling for the last 3 sessions?

Why are Swiggy shares falling for the last 3 sessions?

Swiggy shares falling: According to an announcement by MSCI, Swiggy will be deleted from the Global Standard Indices owing to its foreign ownership limit, triggering potential passive outflows.

Swiggy share price

Why are Swiggy shares falling for the last 3 days?

Abhinav Ranjan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2026 | 12:57 PM IST

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Swiggy share price today: Shares of food delivery and quick commerce firm Swiggy, which owns Instamart, came under selling pressure for the third straight day on Thursday as MSCI announced its exclusion from the global standard indices.
 
The stock opened in the red at ₹265.35 and extended its losses to hit an intraday low of ₹261.35 on the NSE, down nearly 2.5 per cent.
 
The decline marks the third consecutive session of losses, with the stock falling around 7 per cent during the period.
 
As the session progressed, Swiggy shares recovered from the day’s low but continued to trade in negative territory at ₹266.30 as of 12:30 PM. Around 20 million shares changed hands, according to the NSE data.
 
 
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 traded largely flat with a negative bias at 23,914. ALSO READ: Solar Ind soars 5% |  Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 300 pts 
Why is MSCI deleting Swiggy from Global Standard indices?

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 According to an announcement by MSCI, Swiggy will be deleted from the Global Standard indices owing to its foreign ownership limit, triggering potential passive outflows. 
 
The deletion is scheduled to take effect from September 7, 2026, the release said.
 
Accordingly, passive exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and global institutional portfolios will have to adjust their holdings. Swiggy's IOCC status
 
Earlier in August, Swiggy had secured shareholders' approval to cap its aggregate foreign ownership at 49.5 per cent, paving the way for the company to qualify as an Indian-owned and controlled company (IOCC).
 
The Indian owned and controlled company status will allow Swiggy to directly own and sell inventory through its quick commerce brand Instamart.
 
Swiggy Co-founder, MD & Group CEO Sriharsha Majety, in a latter to shareholders had said that the move could improve margins by about 80 bps.
 
Notably, the food delivery and quick commerce firm was trying to qualify as an IOCC for a long. Back in May, the company failed to secure the requisite shareholder approval to alter its Articles of Association, through which it had aimed to qualify as an IOCC.
 
For the June quarter of the current fiscal year (Q1FY27), Swiggy narrowed its net loss to ₹791 crore from a loss of ₹1,197 crore a year ago. Its revenue from operations stood at ₹6,812 crore. 
 

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First Published: Sep 03 2026 | 12:47 PM IST