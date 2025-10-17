Friday, October 17, 2025 | 08:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / IPO frenzy ahead as over a dozen firms plan to raise ₹2.6 trillion

IPO frenzy ahead as over a dozen firms plan to raise ₹2.6 trillion

Of this, Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and WeWork India Management have already raised around Rs 30,000 crore collectively

initial public offering, IPO

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 8:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The primary market remains buoyant, with more than a dozen companies gearing up to launch their initial public offerings (IPOs) in the coming months, aiming to raise about Rs 2.6 lakh crore (nearly $28 billion), Chirag Setalvad, Fund Manager at HDFC Mutual Fund, said on Friday.

Of this, Tata Capital, LG Electronics India, and WeWork India Management have already raised around Rs 30,000 crore collectively.

The upcoming line-up includes prominent names such as PhonePe, ICICI Prudential AMC, Lenskart, Groww, Inox Clean Energy, Pine Labs, Credila, Clean Max Enviro, Dorf Ketal Chemicals, Fractal Analytics, Meesho, SMPP, and Yashoda Hospitals, he said in a webinar.

 

So far this year, 81 companies have debuted on the stock exchanges, with nearly three dozen listings taking place in September and October alone, highlighting the depth of activity in the primary market.

The robust activity comes on the back of a solid 2024, when 91 public issues collectively mobilised Rs 1.6 lakh crore, supported by resilient retail participation, a booming economy, and strong private capital expenditure.

Also Read

lenskart

Shark Tank judge Peyush Bansal nears billionaire status with Lenskart IPO

IPO

IPO boom gives pause for thought as cracks appear amid volatility

initial public offering, IPO

Fintech Upgrade raises $165 million, targets IPO in 12 to 18 months

Groww

IPO-bound Groww launches commodities trading services on platform

IPO

Duroflex files DRHP for IPO, aims to raise ₹183-cr via fresh issue

The fundraising momentum is expected to help companies finance capital expenditure, expansion plans, debt repayment, and other general corporate purposes.

Setalvad noted that while the IPO pipeline remains robust, not all new listings have delivered strong post-listing performance. "On average, around 42 per cent of IPOs launched in 2024 and 2025 each are loss-making," he said, adding that investors should remain focused on fundamentally strong businesses.

On the broader economy, Setalvad said India continues to demonstrate resilience even as uncertainty persists in the global economic environment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

initial public offering, IPO

Om Power Transmission files draft papers with Sebi for IPO launch

IPO

Last day! Midwest IPO closes today; check subscription status, GMP, review

Coke bottles, coca cola

Coca-Cola weighs $1 bn IPO for Indian bottling unit, valued at $10 bn

Zepto

Qcom unicorn Zepto raises nearly $450 million at $7 billion valuation

ipo

IPO Market in Samvat 2081: Record fund raise, but mixed gains for investors

Topics : IPO stock market trading stock market listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBank HolidayMuhurat Trading 2025 Stocks PicksGold-Silver Price TodayInfosys Q2 ResultsEternal Q2 ResultsOTT Release this weekUS Visa BulletinUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon