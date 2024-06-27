Business Standard
Winny Immigration IPO makes strong market debut, lists at 71% premium

Winny Immigration and Education Services made a stupendous debut on the NSE SME today, with its shares listing at a 71.42 per cent premium at Rs 240 compared to its issue price of Rs 140 per share

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

Winny Immigration and Education Services made a stupendous debut on the NSE SME on Thursday, with its shares listing at a 71.42 per cent premium at Rs 240 compared to its issue price of Rs 140 per share.

The IPO, aiming to raise Rs 9.13 crores, received a huge interest by investors as it got bids for approximately 9.28 crore shares or 155 times of 6.52 million shares offered by the company. 
Bidding for the Winny Immigration IPO commenced on June 20, 2024, and concluded on June 24, 2024. The allotment was finalised on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

The IPO was priced at Rs 140, with a minimum lot size of 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of Rs 140,000 for retail investors. High Net Worth Individuals (HNI) are required to invest in a minimum of 2 lots (2,000 shares), amounting to Rs 280,000.

Interactive Financial Services Ltd is the book running lead manager for the Winny Immigration IPO, with Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd serving as the registrar. Aftertrade Broking is the market maker for the IPO.

Winny Immigration and Education Services specialises in visa consultancy services, catering primarily to individuals seeking assistance for study, travel, work, business, and migration purposes.

Over the years, the company has supported various clients in navigating immigration and visa procedures. With a network comprising 12 located offices, it has guided clients through the complexities of visa applications and related processes.

At 11:29 AM; the shares of the company were trading 5 per cent higher to its opening price and 80 per cent higher than its issue price at Rs 252 per share on the NSE SME. By comparison the NSE Nifty50 was up by 0.23 per cent at 23,923 per share. 


First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 11:40 AM IST

