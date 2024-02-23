Samsung launches Galaxy Fit 3 fitness wearable in India at Rs 4999: Details

Samsung on February 23 launched in India the Galaxy Fit 3, its entry-level health-and-fitness tracking device. The fitness band sports a 1.6-inch rectangular AMOLED display that is said to be 45 per cent wider than the previous generation model. Featuring an aluminium frame, the Galaxy Fit 3 is offered in grey, silver and pink gold colours.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: Price and availability

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Galaxy Fit 3 is now available for purchase on Samsung online store and select e-commerce platform, and offline retail stores. As for the introductory offers, there is bank cashback of Rs 500 offered on select bank cards.

Samsung Galaxy Fit 3: Details





The Samsung Galaxy Fit 3 band sports a 1.6-inch vertically oriented AMOLED display of 256x402 resolution. It features 16MB RAM and 256MB on-board storage. Powered by a 208mAh battery, Samsung said that the Galaxy Fit 3 band could last for up to 13 days on a single charge. For fitness tracking, the fitness band includes a list of sensors including an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, optical heart rate sensor, and light sensor.

The Galaxy Fit 3 offers multiple sleep monitoring functionality such as the capability to track user’s sleep patterns, detect snoring, and monitor blood oxygen level during sleep. Additionally, the fitness band supports over 100 workout modes which includes running, elliptical, rowing machine and pool swim modes. These workout tracking features are aided by a 5ATM rating and IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

For users’ safety, the Galaxy Fit 3 supports Fall Detection and Emergency SOS features. With Fall detection enabled, the band gives users the option to call emergency services to get medical support. The Emergency SOS feature on the other hand allows users to send an SOS immediately by pressing the side button five times.

Users can also use the Galaxy Fit 3 as a mobile controller, with the band having the option for controlling the smartphone’s camera functions for taking photos and setting timers. It can also control media on the connected devices.