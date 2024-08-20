Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Zomato share price falls as 2% equity changes hands via block deals on BSE

Zomato share price falls as 2% equity changes hands via block deals on BSE

According to reports, Antfin Singapore will likely sell shares in Zomato worth $408 million at floor price of Rs 251.68 per share via block deal.

Zomato is now allowing its users to build multiple carts at one time

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Zomato were down 2 per cent at Rs 257.10 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade after 2 per cent equity of food aggregator changed hands via block deals. In the past two trading days, the stock declined 8 per cent from its record high level of Rs 280 touched on Monday, August 19.

At 09:15 am; as many as 19.19 crore equity shares representing 2.17 per cent of total equity of Zomato changed hands on the BSE, the exchange data shows. Meanwhile, till 09:59 am; a combined 25.6 million shares or 2.9 per cent equity of Zomato have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The names of the buyers and sellers were not accessible immediately.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to reports, Antfin Singapore will likely sell shares in Zomato worth $408 million at floor price of Rs 251.68 per share via block deal. It holds 4.24 per cent stake in the food delivery platform at the end of June 2024 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Earlier, on March 6, 2024, Antfin Singapore had offloaded 176.4 million shares of Zomato at an average price of Rs 160.26 per share on the BSE with the Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte. buying 56.81 million shares out of the total selling offer.

Meanwhile, in past one month, Zomato has outperformed the market by surging 17 per cent, as compared to 0.5 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex. It has bounced back 91 per cent from its June month low of Rs 146.85 on the BSE. In past one year, it has zoomed 190 per cent, and skyrocketed 591 per cent from its all-time low level of Rs 40.55 on July 27, 2022.

Zomato operates a B2C technology platform that provides customers with a seamless, on-demand solution to search and discover local restaurants, order food, and have it delivered quickly. Blinkit, the company's arm is a quick commerce marketplace providing on-demand delivery of thousands of products across multiple categories in less than 15 minutes.

More From This Section

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 350 pts, Nifty near 24,700; IT, Banks lead

Sarswati Saree IPO listing

Saraswati Saree Depot listing: Scrip debuts at over 20% premium on BSE, NSE

Gold, Gold jewellery

How to trade Titan, other jewellery stocks amid rising Gold prices?

UBS

UBS initiates coverage on KEI Industries with 'buy', sees over 40% upside

Govt bonds

Indian govt bond yields steady, RBI warns of cautious policy on inflation


Zomato’s net profit in June 2024 (Q1FY25) quarter rose sharply to Rs 253 crore from Rs 2-crore net profit reported last year. Revenue for the restaurant aggregator rose by nearly 74 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 4,206 crore.

All verticals of Zomato saw sequential growth with Food Delivery (FD) growing 11.7 per cent, Hyperpure 27.4 per cent, Quick Commerce 22.5 per cent, and Going Out 2.2 per cent.

In Q1FY25, FD business achieved adjusted EBITDA margin of 3.4 per cent (as a  per cent of gross order value or GOV). The company expects this to increase to 4-5 per cent adjusted EBITDA margin over the medium term.

The quick commerce business achieved Adjusted EBITDA break-even in the month of March 2024 and the company expects margins to increase to 4-5 per cent in stable state. 

”Our Going-out and B2B supplies business (Hyperpure) are still in nascent stages of market penetration and growth. We expect to achieve similar Adjusted EBITDA margin in these businesses as well over the long term,” Zomato said in its FY24 annual report. The company is profitable from FY24 onwards and continues to build its four key businesses with a focus on both growth and overall profitability, it added.




 

Also Read

Indusind Bank

IndusInd Bank stock price surges on RBI nod for Mutual Fund business

Polycab, Polycab India

Polycab India shares rise 3% after UBS initiates 'buy'; check out target

broker, stock market

Ola Electric rallies for 7th straight day; zooms 107% against issue price

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sequent Scientific stock hits 52-week high on WHO prequalification nod

share market stock market trading

DCM Shriram stock gains after commissioning of Hydrogen Peroxide plant

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon