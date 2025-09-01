Monday, September 01, 2025 | 09:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee trades lower amid FPI outflows, tariff woes; opens above 88 mark

Rupee trades lower amid FPI outflows, tariff woes; opens above 88 mark

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened 3 paise lower at 88.23 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg

money, financial, cash, rupee

Indian rupee today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 9:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee opened slightly weaker on Monday and held above the 88 mark against the dollar, pressured by foreign outflows and the impact of trade tariffs. 
 
The domestic currency opened 3 paise lower at 88.23 against the dollar on Monday, according to Bloomberg. The Rupee has slipped 3.15 per cent in the current financial year. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated 3.01 per cent, making it the worst performer among Asian peers.
 
The currency could remain under pressure as United States (US) tariffs, foreign portfolio investor outflows, and weakness in government bonds weigh on sentiment, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. Yields on the 10-year bond rose to nearly 6.70 per cent before easing to 6.57 per cent.
 
   
The rupee hit an all-time low of 88.31 last Friday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) allowed it to breach 87.80, a level it had been defending for six months, and surpass its previous record low of 87.95, Bhansali said. "The 50 per cent tariffs are expected to hurt portfolio inflows, even as India continues talks with the United States on trade and tariff issues." 

Also Read

stock market, trading, stocks

Stocks to Watch today: RIL, Adani Power, Torrent Power, NCC, RBL Bank, NHPC

Punch

Stocks of domestic-facing firms lag despite tariff-related hedge calls

Reliance Industries, RIL

Mcap of 8 top valued firms erode by ₹2.24 trn; Reliance, HDFC hit hard

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

MUTUAL FUND

RBI Bulletin: Mutual funds to bank deposit ratio up 2.5x in 10 years

 
Meanwhile, India’s gross domestic product (GDP) grew 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), hitting a five-quarter high. However, Nominal GDP increased 8.8 per cent to ₹86.05 trillion during the June quarter. A slowdown is likely in the second quarter due to spillover effects from the tariffs, analysts said. 
 
Foreign exchange reserves fell by $5 billion to $691 billion as of August 22, 2025, as the RBI sold dollars to support the rupee. The central bank may allow further depreciation to maintain competitiveness against peers facing lower tariffs, Bhansali said. "Exporters who sold at 87.80 may now wait for further declines, while importers are advised to hedge on major dips and cover near-term payables on smaller ones."
 
In geopolitical news, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said New Delhi was committed to improving ties with China in a key meeting with President Xi Jinping on Sunday. Both leaders discussed the need to expand trade and investment ties against the backdrop of US tariffs.
 
The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.06 per cent at 97.71. This comes after a US federal appeals court ruled that US President Donald Trump's trade tariffs were illegal. 
 
In commodities, crude oil prices held in a tight range amid the impact of US tariffs on demand. Brent crude price was down 0.40 per cent at 67.21 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 0.37 per cent at 63.65 per barrel, as of 63.77 AM IST.    
 

More From This Section

share market today live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 300 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; IT shares lead, RIL in red

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 18 stocks to go ex-date on Sep 2; are you eligible?

stock prices, Nifty Smallcap, stock market, initial public offering, IPO

Amber Enterprises stock up 62% in one year; PL Capital sees more 35% upside

India needs to be recognised as a partner not dependent: Suzlon on Davos

MOFSL sees upto 46% upside in this renewable energy stock; reiterates 'Buy'

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

MOFSL recommends top multi-factor stock picks for September 2025; details

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon