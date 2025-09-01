Monday, September 01, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Torrent Power jumps 7% on ₹22,000-cr investment in largest power project

Torrent Power jumps 7% on ₹22,000-cr investment in largest power project

Torrent Power shares rose 7 per cent after it secured a LoA to set up a coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh for ₹22,000 crore

Torrent Power

Torrent Power share price today

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 10:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Torrent Power rose nearly 7 per cent after the company secured a Letter of Award (LoA) to set up a 1,600 megawatt (Mw) coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh for ₹22,000 crore. 
 
The power utilities firm's stock rose as much as 6.89 per cent during the day to ₹1,311.9 per share, the steepest intraday rise since May 12 this year. The stock pared gains to trade 2.5 per cent higher at ₹1,258 apiece, compared to a 0.44 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 10:11 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a three-day losing streak and currently trade at 25 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has fallen 16 per cent this year, compared to a 3.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Torrent Power has a total market capitalisation of ₹63,025.74 crore.  
 

Torrent Power to invest ₹22,000 crore in 1,600 Mw thermal project 

The company said it plans to set up a 1,600 megawatt (Mw) coal-based thermal power project in Madhya Pradesh, marking the Torrent Group's single largest investment in the power sector, according to an exchange filing. The project, estimated to cost about ₹22,000 crore, will be developed as a greenfield 2x800 Mw ultra-supercritical power plant. 

Also Read

Ather Energy, Ather, EV scooter, electric scooter

Ather Energy hits all-time high as it unveils new EL platform; buy or sell?

share market stock market trading

Premier Energies shares rise 3% as subsidiaries bag orders worth ₹2,703 cr

trading

Zydus Wellness shares gain 4% post first overseas acquisition; details here

Anondita Medicare ipo listing

Bumper debut! Anondita Medicare shares list at 90% premium on NSE SME

Dividend stocks

Dividend stocks: These 18 stocks to go ex-date on Sep 2; are you eligible?

 
The company has received a LoA from MP Power Management Company Limited (MPPMCL) for long-term procurement of power under a 25-year power purchase agreement. Torrent Power will supply the entire capacity to MPPMCL at a tariff of ₹5.829 per kilowatt-hour.
 
The project will be developed under the Design, Build, Finance, Own and Operate (DBFOO) model. Coal for the plant will be arranged by MPPMCL under the Ministry of Coal’s SHAKTI policy. The plant is expected to be commissioned within 72 months of signing the agreement.
 
Torrent Power said the project will be based on ultra-supercritical technology, which is more efficient and has lower carbon emissions compared with conventional thermal power plants. The project is expected to create about 8,000 to 10,000 direct and indirect jobs during its construction and 1,500 direct and indirect jobs during its operations phase, the statement said.  

Torrent Power Q1 results 

The company reported over 25 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to ₹741.58 crore in the June quarter due to lower revenues from generation as well as transmission & distribution businesses over lower electricity demand. Total income declined to ₹8,011.04 crore during the quarter from ₹9,110.02 crore in the same period a year ago.
 
The company explained that while the company's underlying business remains resilient, the performance during the quarter was particularly impacted due to lower power demand following the early onset of monsoon and elevated gas prices, impacting merchant gains from gas-based generation.

More From This Section

share market today live updates

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 300 pts, Nifty holds 24,500; IT, Metal indices lead; RIL in red

IPO

Amanta Healthcare IPO opens today: GMP up 22%; should you apply or not?

investment

DII buying streak: 25 straight months, ₹11.4 trillion and still counting

India needs to be recognised as a partner not dependent: Suzlon on Davos

MOFSL sees upto 46% upside in this renewable energy stock; reiterates 'Buy'

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

How to trade RIL stock post AGM? Tech charts hints at 9% downside risk

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Torrent Power Power Sector Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 01 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSCO Summit 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon