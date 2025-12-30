Tuesday, December 30, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Deepa Jewellers files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise ₹2.5 billion

Deepa Jewellers files IPO papers with Sebi, aims to raise ₹2.5 billion

Deepa Jewellers has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

initial public offering, IPO, IPO Market

Representative image from file.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Deepa Jewellers has filed preliminary papers with markets regulator Sebi to raise funds through an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Hyderabad-based company's proposed IPO will be a combination of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 250 crore along with an offer for sale of 11,848,340 shares by promoters-- Ashish Agarwal and Seema Agarwal, according to the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) filed on Monday.

Proceeds from its fresh issuance worth Rs 215 crore will be utilised for funding long-term working capital requirements towards procurement, maintenance and scaling up of inventory by the company, and general corporate purposes.

Incorporated in 2016, the company is an organised B2B designer, processor and supplier of hallmarked gold jewellery, primarily having operations in Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

 

The company designs, processes and sells a wide range of jewellery, operating through an outsourced manufacturing model, supported by a network of 40 karigars.

Also Read

ipo market listing share market

Dhara Rail Projects to list on Dec 31: Here's what latest GMP hints at

ipo market listing share market

Blackstone-backed Horizon Industrial Parks files DRHP for ₹2,600-cr IPO

life insurance, insurance

Term insurance: Marriage, childbirth, loans are triggers to raise coverpremium

equity market, stocks, share market

Gujarat Kidney makes positive D-St debut; lists at 6% premium on bourses

oil trade, Russia, Crude Oil, Vladimir Putin, US sanctions

Motilal Oswal sector of the week: Oil & gas; check top bets, target here

As on November 30, 2025, the company had a product portfolio of 14 products and 76 SKUs across its product categories.

As of November 30, 2025, its customer network spans across 13 states and 1 union territory with a total customer base of 315 customers, comprising 43 jewellery retail chains and 272 standalone stores.

With a diverse product portfolio and team of creative designers, the company has a long-standing relationship with jewellery retail chains and standalone stores including, Joyalukkas India, Kalyan Jewellers India, and Lalithaa Jewellery Mart.

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,397 crore during FY25 and net profit of Rs 40.5 crore.

Emkay Global Financial Services and Valmiki Leela Capital are the book running lead managers, and Bigshare Services is the registrar to the issue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

stock market, market

ChinaAMC lists depository receipts of two flagship ETFs on Thai exchange

Castrol India, Castrol oil, Oil, motor oil

Open offer unlikely to lift Castrol India stock as premium remains modest

Investors, Trading

60% of top 1,000 stocks trading in red this year; smallcaps among worst hitpremium

Sebi

Sebi's Mumbai space quest ends, MMRDA allots BKC plot for expansionpremium

Coal India

Coal India clears listing of SECL, steps up plans to monetise assets

Topics : IPO SEBI Stock Market News initial public offering (IPO)

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 30 2025 | 5:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekGold and Silver Price TodayKhaleda Zia DeathDelhi Weather TodayIndian IPO Market Outlook 2026Gold and Silver Price Outlook 2026UGC Net Exam DateIND vs NZ ODI Squad
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon