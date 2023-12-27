Indian equity markets hit new highs amidst US Fed cuts interest rates

Indian equity benchmarks hit new highs again on Wednesday amidst a global rally, with wagers rising on the US Federal Reserve cutting rates as early as March next year and robust foreign portfolio investor (FPI) flows. The Sensex crossed the 72,000 mark for the first time and hit a new high during the day at 72,120 but gave up some gains and ended the session at 72,038, a gain of 702 points or 0.98 per cent. The Nifty ended the session at 21,655, gaining 213 points or 1 per cent. Both the indices hit new highs intra-day and on a closing basis.

In December, the Nifty ended nine sessions with new highs and the Sensex during eight sessions. On an intraday basis, the Nifty has hit new highs in 12 sessions and the Sensex in 10.

The easing of the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge has further bolstered hopes of aggressive rate cuts next year. The US personal consumption expenditure price index in November rose 0.1 per cent from the previous month and 3.2 per cent from a year ago. On an annualised basis, the metric rose 1.9 per cent; it's the first time in three years that the inflation is below the Fed's target. The 10-year US bond yield declined 0.7 per cent and was trading at 3.8 per cent.

"The easing of US inflation is an extra reason for the Santa Claus rally. The reason for the rally is the Fed pivot, and markets continue to be globally higher on that optimism. And anything that seems a bit of good news is encouraging. Till it gets dispelled, markets will be expecting rate cuts in March by 25 basis points," said Andrew Holland, CEO of Avendus Capital Alternate Strategies.

Holland, however, cautioned that geopolitical tensions could throw a spanner in the works.

"The only thing that could spoil the party could be any escalation of conflict in the Middle East. If the issues in the Suez Canal exacerbate, that will disturb the supply chain and increase commodity prices. And if that gets a bit prolonged, then all bets on rate cuts are off,"

India's improving current account deficit (CAD) numbers also enthused investors. The CAD for the July-September quarter stood at 1 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP) against 1.1 per cent in the preceding quarter and 3.8 per cent in the same quarter a year back. The easing was attributed to a lower merchandise deficit while the services exports rose.



FPIs were net buyers of Rs 2,926 crore on Wednesday, according to provisional data from exchanges. In December, they have been net buyers worth Rs 47 531 crore, the best December since 2020.

Some experts warned against market exuberance, saying the Fed will probably cut rates but not at the current pace it is priced in. And raised concerns about the elevated valuations in the mid and small-cap stocks.

"We believe one needs to be cautious as the valuation is running ahead of fundamentals. However, large caps could offer better risk-reward over the next few months. As anticipated, they've outperformed mid-caps in the past month. We recommend reducing allocation to mid and small caps," said Jitendra Gohil, Chief Investment Strategist of Kotak Alternate Asset Managers Limited.

The market breadth was favourable, with 1,945 stocks advancing and 1,859 declining. More than two-thirds of Sensex stocks gained. HDFC Banks rose 1.2 per cent and contributed the most to Sensex gains.